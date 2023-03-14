Around the NFL

Giants finalizing trade to acquire TE Darren Waller from Raiders

Published: Mar 14, 2023
The New York Giants have made a splash trade for a big-time weapon for Daniel Jones.

Big Blue is finalizing a trade to acquire tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source informed of the situation.

The Giants are sending Las Vegas the No. 100 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft acquired in the Kadarius Toney trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

It's a blockbuster move for the Giants to add a much-needed weapon for an offense that lacked playmakers. Waller is an athletic, field-stretching tight end representing a mismatch with linebackers and safeties.

The 30-year-old revitalized his career with the Raiders, generating back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons in 2019-2020. However, injuries have derailed his past two seasons in Vegas. Waller played in just nine games in 2022, earning 28 catches for 388 yards and three touchdowns.

When healthy, Waller can be a menace over the middle, forcing defenses to match up with his skill set. That will help open the run game for Saquon Barkley, even if the TE's blocking is average. Waller's ability to line up wide, as well as tight, gives coach Brian Daboll options to be creative, particularly in two-TE sets with Daniel Bellinger, from whom the club saw positives during his rookie campaign.

Big Blue still has a need at wide receiver, but getting Waller provides Jones a go-to target if he can stay on the field.

The Raiders have been in trade talks involving Waller since the new brass took over last season. The club inked him to a three-year, $51 million contract extension in September 2022.

Trading Waller leaves the Raiders with a gap at tight end, with Foster Moreau also currently a free agent. Vegas could look to a deep TE draft class to help fill the void.

