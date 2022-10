The New York Giants are trading wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a third-round compensatory pick and a sixth-round pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source.

Pelissero adds that both draft picks are for 2023 and the third-rounder is not conditional.

Toney, who was a first-round pick by the Giants in 2021, has 41 receptions for 420 yards in 12 games so far in his career.