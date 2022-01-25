Around the NFL

Bears hiring Chiefs exec Ryan Poles as new general manager

Published: Jan 25, 2022 at 01:15 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Bears have their new executive leader.

Chicago is hiring Chiefs executive of player personnel Ryan Poles as its next general manager, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Poles joins the Bears after spending the last 13 seasons in Kansas City, where he began as a player personnel assistant in 2009 before becoming assistant director of player personnel in 2018 and eventually rising to the rank of his current position in 2021. He needed just one year in the role to get an even better promotion elsewhere.

A former offensive tackle at Boston College, Poles began his off-field career as soon as his collegiate career was finished, joining the BC staff as a recruiting assistant in 2008. He'll now attempt to recruit talent to a Chicago team in need of quality additions to surround first-round quarterback Justin Fields.

Poles' job begins with first selecting a head coach. Chicago is already in the process of narrowing down its list of head coaching candidates, working to schedule a second interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for the opening, per Rapoport. Quinn is among three known finalists, with Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell rounding out the trio, Rapoport reported.

From there, Poles will need to improve a Bears offensive line that allowed its three quarterbacks (Fields, Andy Dalton and Nick Foles﻿) to get sacked 58 times. From there, the Bears will need to sort out its situation at receiver. Chicago needs to first determine whether it wants/is able to retain veteran receiver Allen Robinson﻿, who is currently headed to free agency in March. If the Bears are moving on from Robinson, they'll need to add a legitimate second option opposite promising youngster ﻿Darnell Mooney﻿ in order to help Fields succeed.

Chicago's choice of head coach will play a big role in turning around an offense that finished 24th in total yards per game. The Bears still have positions to fill and many more questions to answer, but they've at least solved one atop their executive ranks. The work continues in the Windy City.

