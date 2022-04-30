Giants GM Schoen quells Kadarius Toney trade rumors following second-round selection of slot receiver

Kadarius Toney has been the topic of conversation surrounding the Giants in recent days. On Friday, the Giants drafted a potential replacement for him.

New York spent the 43rd overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Kentucky receiver Wan'Dale Robinson.

Immediately, questions arose about the future of Toney in New York. The former first-round pick showed flashes of big-play potential when healthy, but couldn't stay on the field long enough to make a difference for the woeful Giants in 2021, leading many to believe the new regime in New York might trade him.

New Giants general manager Joe Schoen has just about had enough of the trade talk.

"We're not shopping Kadarius Toney," Schoen told reporters after letting out a laugh, per The Athletic's Dan Duggan.

Selecting Robinson -- a slot receiver who could fill the same role as Toney -- would certainly make it easier for the Giants to move the Florida product. Just because Schoen told reporters he isn't shopping Toney doesn't mean he's secure in New York. If anything, Friday night made it a little less likely.

Still, Toney is a Giant until he is no longer a Giant. New York got a tantalizing taste of what the club envisioned when the previous regime spent a first-round pick on Toney, and even with the on- and off-field difficulties, there's still plenty of time left in his career to prove he was worth the pick.