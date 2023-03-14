The First Read, NFL free agency: Five biggest takeaways from early moves

2) The Raiders made the right call. For all the early talk about the Raiders being interested in pursuing a trade for Aaron Rodgers, signing a player like Jimmy Garoppolo always made more sense. Las Vegas needs to make more moves to fortify its depth chart -- especially on defense -- and the price tag on Rodgers was always way too high to facilitate that type of cost-effective roster-building. Garoppolo was a bargain, signing a three-year, $72.75 million deal with $34 million guaranteed. He also gives the Raiders a ton of flexibility in the 2023 NFL Draft, as they can now look for another defensive playmaker with the seventh overall pick or think about selecting a quarterback of the future. Garoppolo already has shown he's a team player when it comes to being a bridge quarterback -- he was willing to do it in San Francisco when the 49ers drafted Trey Lance two years ago -- and he's won a lot of games in his career. The key, of course, is whether Garoppolo can stay healthy. He's played only one full season in the last five years, with his 2022 campaign ending prematurely due to a foot injury sustained in Week 12. The Raiders obviously understand all that, but they also know this: McDaniels was the offensive coordinator in New England during Garoppolo's first three seasons in the league. That history will be invaluable for a team that made a bold move in letting longtime starter Derek Carr walk last month.

3) The Dolphins still need more than Jalen Ramsey. It's a sexy trade for all the obvious reasons. Ramsey, 28, is in the prime of his career and the best cornerback in football. You add a player of his caliber to a secondary that already has another stud cornerback (Xavien Howard) and a talented young safety (Jevon Holland) and it's going to look great on paper. The real question is whether Miami can generate a consistent enough pass rush to help the back end perform even better. The Dolphins acquired edge rusher Bradley Chubb in a midseason trade in 2022 -- and Jaelan Phillips showed some promise as a rookie -- but this unit ranked tied for 14th in the league in sacks (40) and 24th in scoring (23.5 points per game). The good news is that new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is one of the most creative minds in the game. He should be able to do a lot more with that talent than his predecessor, Josh Boyer. Ramsey's arrival also will help the Dolphins get over the disappointment that was former cornerback Byron Jones, who never lived up to the huge contract he received in free agency in 2020. Right now, you can't argue against the star power in Miami. The offense has Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle while the defense has improved with the trades for Chubb and Ramsey. You can make these kind of moves when you have a quarterback playing on a rookie deal. Of course, we all know that this team's future rests heavily on whether that quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, can stay healthy for a full season.