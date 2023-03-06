Saints, QB Derek Carr agree to four-year, $150 million contract

The pending signing reunites the 31-year-old Carr with head coach Dennis Allen, who started the second-round quarterback as a rookie in 2014. The Raiders fired Allen just four games into that season. The two will attempt to finish the job in New Orleans.

The Saints always seemed like a logical landing spot for Carr. With Andy Dalton a free agent, and Jameis Winston a cut candidate, Carr represented the best veteran option available. Carr might not offer young upside, but he has proven he can move the offense in the right setting. Whether that setting is in New Orleans remains to be seen, but there weren't many routes for the veteran Saints to take in hopes of remaining relevant.

In nine seasons with the Raiders, Carr generated 35,222 passing yards, 217 touchdowns and 99 interceptions. The Raiders went 63-79 in 142 starts by the QB.

The NFC South division was rife with quarterback questions heading into the offseason. The Saints are the first to make a big move.