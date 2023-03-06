2023 All-Combine Team, Offense: QB C.J. Stroud, TE Darnell Washington impress in Indianapolis

Best team fits: Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns.





Local favorite Charlie Jones impressed me a lot, but I'm going with Dell because of how noticeably different he looked from the other receivers during Saturday's drills. Although Dell's 40 time wasn't all that impressive considering his weight (4.49 at 165 pounds), his routes were outrageously crisp; no receiver in this group ran as sharply as Dell, who is a nightmare at the top of his stem because he can go in any direction without tipping off defenders. When he lined up to run a whip, he delivered just as expected: a precise route with zero wasted steps. Dell has water bug-like agility that should make him difficult to cover out of the slot in the NFL. The only disappointing part of Dell's appearance in Indy: He didn't participate in the agility drills, likely saving them for his pro day. But I've already seen enough to expect him to have a very productive pro career.





HONORABLE MENTION: Zay Flowers, Boston College; Charlie Jones, Purdue; Andrei Iosivas, Princeton; Jake Bobo, UCLA; Demario Douglas, Liberty; Ronnie Bell, Michigan; Quentin Johnston, TCU.