Daniel Jeremiah on C.J. Stroud's showing: 'One of the best throwing sessions I've seen at the combine'

Natural arm talent is Stroud's forte, as he routinely showcased during his two seasons as Ohio State's starting quarterback, completing nearly 70 percent of his throws for 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns against just 12 interceptions. Leading the Buckeyes to a 22-4 record, Stroud was a back-to-back Heisman Trophy finalist and two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year.

Jeremiah, who came into the combine with Stroud ranked as his No. 2 quarterback and No. 8 overall player in this draft class, couldn't get enough of the passer's effortless precision to all areas of the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"Every throw he's had to make, he's made it -- and it's been unbelievably smooth and easy," Jeremiah said.

There's no question Stroud has a special arm, but how about his other limbs?

One of the knocks on Stroud's game is a reluctance to use his legs. Over the past two seasons, he totaled just 88 rushing yards and one score on 79 totes. (Unlike the NFL, the NCAA counts sacks against a quarterback's rushing yards, adding some extra context to those underwhelming figures.)

However, Stroud challenged the scouting narrative against him in his final game for Ohio State, displaying excellent functional mobility and playmaking ability during a narrow College Football Playoff loss to eventual national champion Georgia. He shredded the Bulldogs for 348 yards and four touchdowns through the air, while also adding 34 yards on the ground.

So, was that last impression on the college gridiron a sign of things to come? Stroud indicated during his combine podium session Friday that he'd show off everything teams need to see at Ohio State's pro day on March 22.