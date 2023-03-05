Around the NFL

Daniel Jeremiah on C.J. Stroud's showing: 'One of the best throwing sessions I've seen at the combine'

Published: Mar 04, 2023 at 08:01 PM
Gennaro Filice

Deputy Editor, Written Content

INDIANAPOLIS -- C.J. Stroud didn't take part in the athletic testing on Saturday, but that didn't stop the Ohio State quarterback from making a grand impression doing what he does best: slinging the football.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah waxed poetic about Stroud throughout his throwing session in Indianapolis, saying during the broadcast: "You couldn't script a better day for him throwing the football."

And DJ doubled down on Twitter:

