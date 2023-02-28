Mock Draft

Bucky Brooks 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Raiders snag QB Will Levis; Cowboys, Chiefs add receivers

Published: Feb 28, 2023 at 11:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

With the college all-star games in the rearview and the NFL Scouting Combine beginning this week in Indianapolis (March 2-5 on NFL Network and NFL+), here's my updated forecast for Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

NOTES:

  1. The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.
Pick
1
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Jalen Carter
Jalen Carter
Georgia · DT · Junior

This game-wrecking interior defender is the perfect building block for Matt Eberflus' revamped defense.

Pick
2
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Bryce Young
Bryce Young
Alabama · QB · Junior

The most polished passer in this draft is a franchise player with diminutive dimensions. Although durability is a concern, Young's skills and intangibles are precisely what the Texans need in a QB1.

Pick
3
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Will Anderson Jr.
Will Anderson Jr.
Alabama · Edge · Junior

With J.J. Watt's retirement, the electric pass rusher provides the disruptive presence the Cardinals desperately need on the edges.

Pick
4
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud
Ohio State · QB · Sophomore (RS)

The Colts opt for a prototypical quarterback prospect with the size, arm talent and natural passing skills to thrive in a traditional, pro-style offense that also features RPOs and a handful of collegiate concepts. 

Pick
5
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(via DEN)
Tyree Wilson
Tyree Wilson
Texas Tech · Edge · Senior (RS)

Pete Carroll needs to add a dynamic pass rusher to help the Seahawks' defense re-emerge as a premier unit.

Pick
6
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(via LAR)
Myles Murphy
Myles Murphy
Clemson · Edge · Junior

Adding another young pass rusher to a unit that already features Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston could put the 2023 Lions over the top and into the playoffs.

Pick
7
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Will Levis
Will Levis
Kentucky · QB · Senior (RS)

After jettisoning Derek Carr, Josh McDaniels could opt to add a developmental prospect to compete with an established veteran for the Raiders' QB1 spot.

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Peter Skoronski
Peter Skoronski
Northwestern · OT · Junior

The Dirty Birds elect to fortify an offensive line that, as things stand right now, will need to protect a young passer growing into the position.

Pick
9
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
O'Cyrus Torrence
O'Cyrus Torrence
Florida · OG · Senior

New coach Frank Reich could make building an elite O-line a top priority in Carolina. Torrence is a people-mover with the size, strength and power to dominate the trenches.

Pick
10
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(via NO)
Paris Johnson Jr.
Paris Johnson Jr.
Ohio State · OT · Junior

The Eagles have the luxury of drafting four-time Pro Bowler Lane Johnson's eventual replacement. 

Pick
11
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Broderick Jones
Broderick Jones
Georgia · OT · Sophomore (RS)

The Titans must upgrade the offensive line to resume playing bully ball with Derrick Henry running the rock.

Pick
12
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(via CLE)
Jordan Addison
Jordan Addison
USC · WR · Junior

The polished pass catcher from USC possesses the skills to play inside or outside as a plug-and-play No. 1 target.

Pick
13
New York Jets
New York Jets
Bryan Bresee
Bryan Bresee
Clemson · DT · Sophomore (RS)

If the Jets take care of their offensive line needs in free agency, the team could add another disruptive interior defender to play beside Quinnen Williams at the point of attack.

Pick
14
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Brian Branch
Brian Branch
Alabama · DB · Junior

Devin McCourty's possible retirement could make safety a top priority. Branch's versatility makes him a perfect fit in the Patriots' multiple scheme. 

Pick
15
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Michael Mayer
Michael Mayer
Notre Dame · TE · Junior

If the Packers move on from Aaron Rodgers, adding a traditional "Y" tight end would help Green Bay transition to a ball-control offense that skews to a run-centric approach.

Pick
16
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Christian Gonzalez
Christian Gonzalez
Oregon · CB · Junior

The ballhawking cover corner perfectly fits the Commanders' zone-heavy defensive scheme. 

Pick
17
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Joey Porter Jr.
Joey Porter Jr.
Penn State · CB · Junior (RS)

This legacy pick is more than a feel-good story for Pittsburgh. The son of former Steelers edge rusher Joey Porter is a rangy corner with the athleticism and nasty temperament to excel as a CB1 for a franchise built on toughness. 

Pick
18
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Devon Witherspoon
Devon Witherspoon
Illinois · CB · Senior

This ultra-competitive cover corner is the sticky man-to-man defender the Lions need to match up with the playmakers within their division. 

Pick
19
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Keion White
Keion White
Georgia Tech · Edge · Senior (RS)

The scrappy, high-motor defender can fill multiple roles on a defensive line that needs an infusion of playmaking. 

Pick
20
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Kelee Ringo
Kelee Ringo
Georgia · CB · Sophomore (RS)

With Ringo joining Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant to handle the perimeter, Seattle's secondary has the young pieces to become a true strength, like the "Legion of Boom" unit that anchored two Super Bowl runs.

Pick
21
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Bijan Robinson
Bijan Robinson
Texas · RB · Junior

The Bolts could look to become tougher on offense by snagging a rugged runner with big-play ability. Pairing Robinson with scoring machine Austin Ekeler gives Los Angeles a dynamic and versatile 1-2 punch in the backfield.

Pick
22
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ohio State · WR · Junior

Perhaps new offensive coordinator Todd Monken can create a scheme that maximizes pass catchers on the perimeter while retaining the physicality of Baltimore's running game. Smith-Njigba is a polished pass catcher with the route-running skills and hands to thrive against one-on-one coverage at the next level. 

Pick
23
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Emmanuel Forbes
Emmanuel Forbes
Mississippi State · CB · Junior

New defensive coordinator Brian Flores wants to bring pressure, but needs a solid set of corners with the capacity to hold their own in coverage. Forbes is a ballhawk with exceptional eyes, instincts and skills.

Pick
24
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Dalton Kincaid
Dalton Kincaid
Utah · TE · Senior

With or without Evan Engram on the roster, the Jaguars could opt for another playmaking tight end to help Trevor Lawrence take another big step in his development. 

Pick
25
New York Giants
New York Giants
Zay Flowers
Zay Flowers
Boston College · WR · Senior

The Giants need more weapons on the perimeter. Flowers is an electric playmaker with sticky hands and outstanding route-running skills. 

Pick
26
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Quentin Johnston
Quentin Johnston
TCU · WR · Junior

The Cowboys must improve the WR corps to help Dak Prescott regain his Pro Bowl form. Johnston is a speedster with the big-play potential to take advantage of one-on-one coverage on the outside.

Pick
27
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Antonio Johnson
Antonio Johnson
Texas A&M · S · Junior

The potential loss of Jordan Poyer in free agency might force the Bills to take a playmaking safety early in the draft.

Pick
28
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Cam Smith
Cam Smith
South Carolina · CB · Junior (RS)

Adding a cover corner with outstanding eyes, instincts and ball skills could help defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo upgrade the secondary. 

Pick
29
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
(via SF through MIA, DEN)
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Alabama · RB · Junior

The Saints must add juice to an offense that has struggled to put points on the board over the past two seasons. Gibbs is an explosive playmaker as a runner and receiver.

Pick
30
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Lukas Van Ness
Lukas Van Ness
Iowa · Edge · Sophomore (RS)

The Eagles love stockpiling edge rushers on their roster. Van Ness is a high-energy defender with the pass-rush skills and motor to enhance Philly's D-line rotation. 

Pick
31
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Jalin Hyatt
Jalin Hyatt
Tennessee · WR · Junior

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have a knack for turning pass catchers into stars. Hyatt's speed and explosiveness could make him a big-play machine in Kansas City.

