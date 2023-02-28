Bucky Brooks 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Raiders snag QB Will Levis; Cowboys, Chiefs add receivers

With the college all-star games in the rearview and the NFL Scouting Combine beginning this week in Indianapolis (March 2-5 on NFL Network and NFL+), here's my updated forecast for Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft.
NOTES:
- The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.
This game-wrecking interior defender is the perfect building block for Matt Eberflus' revamped defense.
The most polished passer in this draft is a franchise player with diminutive dimensions. Although durability is a concern, Young's skills and intangibles are precisely what the Texans need in a QB1.
With J.J. Watt's retirement, the electric pass rusher provides the disruptive presence the Cardinals desperately need on the edges.
The Colts opt for a prototypical quarterback prospect with the size, arm talent and natural passing skills to thrive in a traditional, pro-style offense that also features RPOs and a handful of collegiate concepts.
Pete Carroll needs to add a dynamic pass rusher to help the Seahawks' defense re-emerge as a premier unit.
Adding another young pass rusher to a unit that already features Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston could put the 2023 Lions over the top and into the playoffs.
After jettisoning Derek Carr, Josh McDaniels could opt to add a developmental prospect to compete with an established veteran for the Raiders' QB1 spot.
The Dirty Birds elect to fortify an offensive line that, as things stand right now, will need to protect a young passer growing into the position.
New coach Frank Reich could make building an elite O-line a top priority in Carolina. Torrence is a people-mover with the size, strength and power to dominate the trenches.
The Eagles have the luxury of drafting four-time Pro Bowler Lane Johnson's eventual replacement.
The Titans must upgrade the offensive line to resume playing bully ball with Derrick Henry running the rock.
The polished pass catcher from USC possesses the skills to play inside or outside as a plug-and-play No. 1 target.
If the Jets take care of their offensive line needs in free agency, the team could add another disruptive interior defender to play beside Quinnen Williams at the point of attack.
Devin McCourty's possible retirement could make safety a top priority. Branch's versatility makes him a perfect fit in the Patriots' multiple scheme.
If the Packers move on from Aaron Rodgers, adding a traditional "Y" tight end would help Green Bay transition to a ball-control offense that skews to a run-centric approach.
The ballhawking cover corner perfectly fits the Commanders' zone-heavy defensive scheme.
This legacy pick is more than a feel-good story for Pittsburgh. The son of former Steelers edge rusher Joey Porter is a rangy corner with the athleticism and nasty temperament to excel as a CB1 for a franchise built on toughness.
This ultra-competitive cover corner is the sticky man-to-man defender the Lions need to match up with the playmakers within their division.
The scrappy, high-motor defender can fill multiple roles on a defensive line that needs an infusion of playmaking.
With Ringo joining Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant to handle the perimeter, Seattle's secondary has the young pieces to become a true strength, like the "Legion of Boom" unit that anchored two Super Bowl runs.
The Bolts could look to become tougher on offense by snagging a rugged runner with big-play ability. Pairing Robinson with scoring machine Austin Ekeler gives Los Angeles a dynamic and versatile 1-2 punch in the backfield.
Perhaps new offensive coordinator Todd Monken can create a scheme that maximizes pass catchers on the perimeter while retaining the physicality of Baltimore's running game. Smith-Njigba is a polished pass catcher with the route-running skills and hands to thrive against one-on-one coverage at the next level.
New defensive coordinator Brian Flores wants to bring pressure, but needs a solid set of corners with the capacity to hold their own in coverage. Forbes is a ballhawk with exceptional eyes, instincts and skills.
With or without Evan Engram on the roster, the Jaguars could opt for another playmaking tight end to help Trevor Lawrence take another big step in his development.
The Giants need more weapons on the perimeter. Flowers is an electric playmaker with sticky hands and outstanding route-running skills.
The Cowboys must improve the WR corps to help Dak Prescott regain his Pro Bowl form. Johnston is a speedster with the big-play potential to take advantage of one-on-one coverage on the outside.
The potential loss of Jordan Poyer in free agency might force the Bills to take a playmaking safety early in the draft.
Adding a cover corner with outstanding eyes, instincts and ball skills could help defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo upgrade the secondary.
The Saints must add juice to an offense that has struggled to put points on the board over the past two seasons. Gibbs is an explosive playmaker as a runner and receiver.
The Eagles love stockpiling edge rushers on their roster. Van Ness is a high-energy defender with the pass-rush skills and motor to enhance Philly's D-line rotation.
Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have a knack for turning pass catchers into stars. Hyatt's speed and explosiveness could make him a big-play machine in Kansas City.