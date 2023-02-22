Patriots safety Devin McCourty to make retirement decision before start of free agency

McCourty's brother, Jason, headlines NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

Devin said he plans to make a decision before free agency, which gives the Patriots time to fill the void if he does indeed walk away.

"It'll be early March, second week in March," McCourty said. "And we'll start to, I think for me and my wife, decide and plan what the next year looks like. I think that's around the time where free agency will be coming up, so it'll be the right time to really start digging in and make a decision."

McCourty might not be as rangy as he once was, but the 35-year-old can still get to the ball, generating 71 tackles and eight passes defensed last season as the veteran presence in Bill Belichick's secondary.

The three-time Super Bowl champ could immediately carve out a media career if he decides to walk away. Finding a balance between his desire to keep playing and see what else might be out there in the world is where McCourty currently finds himself.