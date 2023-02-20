2023 NFL free agency: Unheralded players who should be kept off the market by their teams

The Texans enter the offseason projected to have the fifth-most cap space (around $38 million, per Over The Cap) and a barebones roster that won just three games last season. Suffice to say, they should be looking to build around any young pieces they can. Okoronkwo proved himself to be a Millsap Doctrine candidate last season: Though he drastically increased his play time after signing a one-year deal with Houston (495 defensive snaps) compared to his first four seasons in the NFL with the Rams (503 total defensive snaps), he maintained his elite pass-rush efficiency. The former Oklahoma Sooner generated a 16.4 percent pressure rate in 2022, third-highest in the NFL (minimum of 200 pass rushes). He logged just five sacks -- but that means the time to buy in is now, before his sack production catches up to his underlying pressure efficiency.