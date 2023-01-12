2022 NFL season's top 10 return specialists: Keisean Nixon, Nyheim Hines lead the group

OVERALL RETURNER SCORE: 92

Punt Returns: 25 returns, 205 yards (+26 PRYOE), 0 TD (60.0% success rate)

Kick Returns: 21 returns, 547 yards (+42 KRYOE), 0 TD (47.6% success rate)



No matter what form it comes in, Agnew showed he's dangerous with the ball in his hands. On offense, three of Agnew’s 23 receptions this season went for touchdowns -- his most offensive scores in a season in his career. As a kick returner, Agnew’s average of 26 yards per return ranked 10th among all players with at least 10 attempts in 2022. And as a punt returner, Agnew secured more yards than expected on 60 percent of his attempts, the fifth-highest rate among players with at least 10 returns. When all was said and done, Agnew finished as one of three players (Devin Duvernay and Keisean Nixon) with at least +40 KRYOE and at least +25 PRYOE. His value in the return game, and beyond, has undoubtedly played a part in Jacksonville's worst-to-first leap.