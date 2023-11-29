2023 NFL season: Ten likeliest first-time Pro Bowlers

Age: 25 years old

25 years old Pro Bowl probability: 92%

92% NFL position rank: DT1





For as many cases in which a player earns a massive contract extension but never lives up to it, there are the Ed Olivers of the world, who actually get better following a big pay day.





Signing a four-year, $68 million deal with the Bills back in June, Oliver has been exceptional in 2023. Already having a career year with 22 pressures when fellow Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones went down with a torn pec in Week 5, Oliver has continued to produce. The fifth-year pro not only leads all defensive tackles in pressures (48) this season, but he’s tied with Quinnen Williams for the most pressures against double teams (16) among defensive tackles.