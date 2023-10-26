Top 10 QB-pass catcher combos entering Week 8 of 2023 NFL season: Tua Tagovailoa-Tyreek Hill reigns

EXPECTED POINTS ADDED: +52.5





﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Tagovailoa and Hill are lapping the competition this season. The duo has generated +52.5 total expected points added in 2023, which is by far the most of any quarterback-pass catcher duo in the league and the second-most through Week 7 in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016). More than half of their total EPA generated this season has come on deep passes of 20-plus air yards (+29.0).





The NGS era record for total EPA generated by a QB-pass catcher duo was set by Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp in 2021 (+115.0). Should they continue at their current pace, Tagovailoa and Hill would break that record with an extra game to spare.