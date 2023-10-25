NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 8

Burrow has really only had one big game this season, but he has thrown multiple passing touchdowns in two straight. This is his biggest test to date, as the 49ers generate pressure at the fifth-highest rate in the NFL. But Burrow is coming off the bye and the hope is he will be the healthiest he’s been all season. He should also have a healthy Tee Higgins at his disposure once again. The Bengals will likely need to put up points to keep up with the 49ers and could have to throw a bunch if they end up in catch-up mode. San Fran is a tough matchup, but if Burrow is healthy, you have to give him the benefit of the doubt. After all, we did just see Kirk Cousins and the Vikings carve the Niners up through the air on Monday night.