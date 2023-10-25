NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 8

Butker scored seven fantasy points last week, his lowest output since Week 2. He had scored at least nine in the four previous games, with 11 or more in three of them. He’s tied to one of the best offenses in football, so he brings a safe weekly floor. The upside typically comes in weeks when he gets long field goal attempts. Like this week, in the thin Denver air. Butker tagged the Broncos for 17 fantasy points in Week 6 and they allow the seventh-most fantasy PPG to kickers on the year. Start Butker.