Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 8

Published: Oct 25, 2023 at 01:49 PM
Michael_Florio_1400x1000
Michael Florio

Fantasy Analyst

You have lineup questions, we have lineup answers -- at least we hope so. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. And you know what is a good move? Starting Patrick Mahomes﻿. But that's too obvious, so you won't see the reigning MVP here. Instead, we're exploring more debatable situations. And if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.

Start 'Em

Jake Elliott
Jake Elliott
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
3-4

Elliott is coming off a “down game” where he scored “just” seven fantasy points. It’s the second time this year he “failed” to score at least 11. Clearly, I’m not worried. He has twice scored 16 or more, adding an extremely high ceiling to his already-high floor. And now he gets the Commanders, one of the teams he posted 16 against (back in Week 4). Washington allows the third-most fantasy PPG to kickers. Elliott remains a top-tier fantasy kicker this week and beyond. 

Dustin Hopkins
Dustin Hopkins
Cleveland Browns
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
4-2

Hopkins went off last week, kicking three field goals of 50-plus yards and scoring 21 fantasy points. He was the top-scoring kicker of Week 7. But it’s not like that was a one-off. The week prior, he put up 15 fantasy points. He has topped double figures in four of six games and fallen short of eight fantasy points just once. Hopkins has been far too good to get away from. Start him against Seattle. 

Harrison Butker
Harrison Butker
Kansas City Chiefs
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2-5

Butker scored seven fantasy points last week, his lowest output since Week 2. He had scored at least nine in the four previous games, with 11 or more in three of them. He’s tied to one of the best offenses in football, so he brings a safe weekly floor. The upside typically comes in weeks when he gets long field goal attempts. Like this week, in the thin Denver air. Butker tagged the Broncos for 17 fantasy points in Week 6 and they allow the seventh-most fantasy PPG to kickers on the year. Start Butker. 

Younghoe Koo
Younghoe Koo
Atlanta Falcons
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2-4

Koo is as reliable as ever, as evidenced by his game-winning kick last week. He scored 12 fantasy points thanks to two long attempts. It was his second time this season topping double digits. The only issue is that he doesn’t get many opportunities, as Atlanta tends to play in lower-scoring games. But this week, he faces a Titans team that’s allowing the second-most fantasy PPG to kickers. It could be a game where the Falcons move the ball, but stall in the red zone. Koo is certainly in play. 

Sit 'Em

Daniel Carlson
Daniel Carlson
Las Vegas Raiders
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
5-2

Carlson just hasn’t been the same this season. Some of it falls to his offense, but regardless, he’s had six fantasy points or fewer in all but one game. That’s simply not good enough to consider starting for fantasy. This week is in a dome, but I don’t trust the Raiders' offense to consistently move the ball against the Lions. I would avoid Carlson this week. 

Anders Carlson
Anders Carlson
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
3-4

Sits for both brothers in one week? Sorry to the Carlson family! But Anders, like his older brother, has scored double digits just once this season -- and it came in Week 1. He has kicked well, but you can only make the kicks your offense allows you to take, and the Packers simply are not moving the ball well enough right now to trust him. The floor is too low. 

Graham Gano
Graham Gano
New York Giants
New York Jets
New York Jets
3-3

Gano missed his only field goal attempt last week. That may not sound like a huge deal, but when you only get a couple opportunities a week with Big Blue's offense, it looms large. Gano has topped double digits just once this season. I do not like the Giants’ chances of consistently moving the ball against a tough Jets defense this week. There is not enough upside to roll these dice. Play a different kicker this week. 

Chase McLaughlin
Chase McLaughlin
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
4-3

McLaughlin has scored seven fantasy points or fewer in three of his last four games. His high mark on the season is 10 fantasy points, so while the floor is low, the ceiling isn’t much higher. The Bucs' offense has struggled to move the ball as of late. Now Tampa travels to Buffalo, and the Bills have allowed the ninth-fewest fantasy PPG to kickers. You do not want to start McLaughlin on Thursday and stare at a discouraging point total through Sunday. I’d go elsewhere. 

