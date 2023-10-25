NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 8

Buffalo's defense is just not the same since the injuries to Tre’Davious White, Matt Milano and DaQuan Jones. Before losing those standouts, the Bills led the league in sacks. Now, they’ve had just four in the last two games combined. They scored just two fantasy points last week, with one sack, and haven’t reached double digits since Week 3. Plus, the Bucs are not the favorable matchup you might think they are. Baker Mayfield has taken just eight sacks -- only Patrick Mahomes has taken fewer among the full-time starters. He also has just four interceptions. Sit the Bills on a short week.