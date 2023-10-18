NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 7

This game features the two teams that have taken the most sacks in the NFL this season. The Giants have been sacked 33 times to the Commanders’ 34. The Giants also have turnover problems and have allowed the most fantasy PPG to opposing defenses. They have twice allowed an opposing defense to get them for 30-plus fantasy points. That’s a week-winning type of performance by a fantasy D/ST. Continue to stream against them. If you want to roll the dice, the Giants defense is a streaming option in this matchup as well.