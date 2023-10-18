NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 7

You have lineup questions, we have lineup answers -- at least we hope so. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. And you know what is a good move? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see the reigning MVP here. Instead, we're exploring more debatable situations. And if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
This game features the two teams that have taken the most sacks in the NFL this season. The Giants have been sacked 33 times to the Commanders’ 34. The Giants also have turnover problems and have allowed the most fantasy PPG to opposing defenses. They have twice allowed an opposing defense to get them for 30-plus fantasy points. That’s a week-winning type of performance by a fantasy D/ST. Continue to stream against them. If you want to roll the dice, the Giants defense is a streaming option in this matchup as well.
The Browns have an elite defense, even if it hasn’t translated to huge fantasy production. So far this season they have reached double-digit fantasy points just once. But they did just shut down the 49ers’ high-powered offense. Now they get the Colts and Gardner Minshew, who just threw three picks and took three sacks last week against the Jaguars. Jacksonville scored 12 fantasy points and was a top-five fantasy defense. And the Browns are a way better unit. Start them.
I had the Raiders as a start in this matchup before Justin Fields was a huge unknown with a fractured thumb. The Bears have taken the third-most sacks this season. They have turnover issues as well. But with Fields doubtful and a probably start for Tyson Bagent, the Raiders are a must-start option. Just last week, the Bears allowed the Vikings to score 21 fantasy points and finish as the top-scoring defense of the week. The upside is too high not to stream Vegas.
The Falcons just allowed three sacks and threw three interceptions, giving up 10 fantasy points to the Washington Commanders. On the year, they have taken the sixth-most sacks and thrown the seventh-most interceptions. You can start your Falcons pass catchers, but it does not mean you can’t also stream defenses against them. The Bucs D/ST, which has scored at least nine fantasy points in three of five games, is in play as a streaming option this week.
Sit 'Em
Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins have taken just six sacks this season. Tagovailoa has thrown just six interceptions compared to a league-high 15 touchdown passes. Oh, and Miami has a league-high 15 rushing touchdowns. I get it: if you’ve been rolling with the Eagles and don’t want to drop them, you may just have to roll the dice despite the tough matchup. But if you can get away, it’s a good week to do so.
The Jets defense was able to force Jalen Hurts into three turnovers and largely shut him down in general last week. The Dolphins defense is not the Jets defense (even if they have been better as of late). On the year, they have topped double figures just once. Plus, the Eagles remain one of the top offenses in the league. This should be a high-scoring battle. Get away from Miami in Week 7.
For a while, the Patriots just routed the Bills on a yearly basis and you could play their defense in the rivalry without thinking. That is no longer the case. In their last four meetings (playoffs included), the Bills have scored at least 24 points every game -- three times topping 30. In a change of fate, Josh Allen has Bill Belichick figured out. Get away from the Patriots defense in this one.
The Falcons defense started off hot, scoring 12 fantasy points in Week 1. Since then, they have scored five or fewer in every game. In fact, in their last five games combined, they’ve scored just 13 fantasy points. That’s a pretty good single week output … spread across more than a month. Plus, the Bucs have taken a league-low five sacks this season and Baker Mayfield has thrown just three picks. Get away from the Dirty Birds in this one.