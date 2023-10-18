NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 7

Goff was a sit last week and that was a bad call. But I’m doubling down. And it’s not just the home/road splits, although those are a factor. For those who do not remember, Goff is typically much better at home than on the road. Since last season, he has averaged 22 fantasy PPG at home and just 13 on the road. He's averaged nearly two more touchdowns per game at home than on the road in that span. This year alone, he is averaging seven more fantasy PPG at home. But this is largely about the matchup. The Ravens have allowed the fewest fantasy PPG to QBs. They have given up the fifth-fewest passing yards this season (and the third-fewest of teams that have played six games). Not all of you can get away with a sit here, given the bye weeks, but if you’ve been playing the matchups between Goff and another QB, go with the other one in Week 7.