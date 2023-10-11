NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 6

Matthew Stafford threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns in his first game with Cooper Kupp back. He now has two high-end receivers to throw to, with strong tertiary options, as well. He has proven to be more of a safe-floor QB, but his ceiling is certainly higher with Kupp back and healthy. And he has a great matchup this week against the Cardinals, who have allowed the fourth-most passing yards and the sixth-most touchdowns in the NFL. Dak Prescott is coming off his worst game of the season and had been held under 15 fantasy points in four of five. But this week's matchup has him in play as a streaming option. The Chargers have allowed an average of 328 passing yards per game and also have an offense that could put up points, meaning Prescott and the Cowboys won't be able to take their foot off the gas. A matchup where Dak's forced to throw, against a beatable defense? This is exactly what we have been waiting for with Prescott.