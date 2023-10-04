NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 5

It has been a disappointing start to the season for Lawrence. He is averaging 14.5 fantasy PPG and has just four total touchdowns through four games. He’s topped 250 passing yards just once and has not yet reached 280 in a single game. The upside we saw at the end of last season just hasn’t been there so far. This week, Lawrence faces the Bills, who have allowed the fourth-fewest passing yards in the NFL. They’ve allowed just three passing touchdowns (while nabbing eight interceptions) and are top two in QB pressure and sack rate, despite blitzing at the second-lowest rate in the league. They just held the Miami offense to 20 points. Some of you may not feel like you have a choice, but if you paired Lawrence with any of the Start ‘Em QBs -- go in the other direction.