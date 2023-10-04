NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 5

Adam Thielen has seen at least eight targets in three straight games. He has at least seven catches and has topped 15 fantasy points in all three of those games, averaging 22.3 fantasy PPG in that span. He's not going to remain a deeper option for long, but I wanted to point out how well he's been playing. He's consistently in play moving forward. Kanas City rookie Rashee Rice ran the third-most routes among Chiefs receivers and had the second-most targets on the team behind only Travis Kelce in Week 4. He has been targeted on 37 percent of the routes he's run this season and is now starting to see the field more. The floor isn't very safe, but he brings upside this week against the Vikings, who've allowed the third-most yards to receivers. Arizona rookie Michael Wilson was a wide receiver I loved during NFL draft season. He saw his volume increase last week to a season-high seven targets. He scored two touchdowns and has now topped 75 yards in two straight games. He's the clear second wide receiver for the Cardinals behind Marquise Brown. The floor isn't all that high, but given the usage, he's in play as a sleeper in Week 5.