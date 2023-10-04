NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 5

Koo is the 25th-highest scoring kicker through the first month of the season. He had one nice game and has scored six fantasy points or fewer in the other three. He scored just one point last week. Now he gets the Texans, who have a better defense than they get credit for. Plus, you have to rely on his offense to set him up for points, which is a very risky proposition these days. The floor is far too low for Koo, even if he is one of the better kickers from a real-life standpoint.