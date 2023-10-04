NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 5

You have lineup questions, we have lineup answers -- at least we hope so. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. And you know what is a good move? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see the reigning MVP here. Instead, we're exploring more debatable situations. And if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Elliott has been the best kicker in fantasy football through the first four weeks and still remains available in a little less than 40 percent of NFL.com fantasy leagues. Elliott has scored at least 11 fantasy points in every game and has topped 16 twice. That’s an extremely safe floor and a high ceiling. Elliott is the type of kicker who can change your matchup in certain weeks. Now he gets the Rams, who’ve allowed the sixth-most fantasy PPG to kickers this season. He is a must-start option.
I keep trying to tell people about the Cowboys’ rookie kicker, but it seems like no one is listening, as he remains available in more than 60 percent of NFL.com leagues. Aubrey has reached double digits in every game this season and has scored as many as 18 fantasy points. Once again, that’s an enticing safe-floor/high-ceiling combo. He missed his first extra point attempt in Week 1 and has not missed a kick since. Plus, this could be a week where the Cowboys' offense stalls late on drives against a tough defense, which means field goal attempts.
Bass is the fourth-best kicker in fantasy football through the first month of the season. He's had between 12 and 15 fantasy points in three of four games -- and in that one other game, he scored eight. You want pieces of this Buffalo points machine, and that realistically includes Bass. He is a must-start kicker right now in fantasy football.
Maher is tied with Brandon Aubrey for the second-most fantasy points among kickers. Yet, he is only rostered in a quarter of NFL.com leagues. That needs to change. Maher has reached double digits in every game so far this season and hit a 15-point ceiling, as well. He has topped 14 points twice. The Eagles are a tough matchup (on paper) for kickers, but Maher and the Rams have been good enough to trust despite that. Start him this week.
Sit 'Em
McPherson had one huge game this season where he kicked two field goals of 50-plus yards and two over 40 -- scoring 17 fantasy points. Unfortunately, he had more fantasy points in that game than the other three outings combined (12). In every other game, he has scored six fantasy points or fewer. McPherson is just not getting opportunities as his offense struggles to move the ball. Play it safe and start a more stable kicker this week.
Joseph is the 32nd-highest scoring kicker through the first month. There are only 32 teams in the NFL, meaning there are only 32 kickers. And Joseph is the worst of them. He has scored six fantasy points or fewer in every game this season. Despite a strong 2022 season and what should be a productive Vikings offense, he’s disappointed consistently. Against the Chiefs this week, the floor is way too low. You simply cannot start Joseph right now; he should not be rostered over the Start ‘Em kickers above!
Koo is the 25th-highest scoring kicker through the first month of the season. He had one nice game and has scored six fantasy points or fewer in the other three. He scored just one point last week. Now he gets the Texans, who have a better defense than they get credit for. Plus, you have to rely on his offense to set him up for points, which is a very risky proposition these days. The floor is far too low for Koo, even if he is one of the better kickers from a real-life standpoint.
Slye has not reached double-digit fantasy points in a game this season. He has scored seven or fewer in two straight. This week, he gets the Bears, which might entice you to consider streaming him. But given how low the floor and ceiling have been this season, I would go in another direction. The last thing you want is to stream Slye on Thursday night and be stuck starting at five points in your kicker spot all weekend. Stream elsewhere.