NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 5

You have lineup questions, we have lineup answers -- at least we hope so. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. And you know what is a good move? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see the reigning MVP here. Instead, we're exploring more debatable situations. And if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Outside of one game, it’s been a slow start for Waller on the Giants. But I’m willing to give him another shot in this matchup. The Dolphins are middle of the pack against tight ends, with 181 yards and two scores allowed to the position through four weeks. That’s partially a product of who they’ve faced, as Hunter Henry is probably the best fantasy TE they’ve gone against so far. Regardless, the Dolphins are going to put up points against the Giants' defense, which means New York will be in catch-up mode. More passing is a good thing for the Giants’ top target. Give him another shot.
Higbee is coming off a season-high 11-target game. He caught five of them for 64 yards and has now topped 11 fantasy points in two straight games. He has also topped seven targets in two of his last three and has at least five targets in all three. Its not much, but consistent volume is more than most tight ends can claim. And this week, he faces the Eagles, who have allowed the seventh-most yards to tight ends. They’re also tied for the second-most touchdowns allowed to the position. L.A. will have to put up points to keep up with Philly. Higbee is very much in play this week.
It has been a rough start to the season for Goedert. He is the TE29 and has fewer fantasy points than Kyle Pitts. He has just 88 yards total and is averaging 5.5 fantasy PPG. It’s about as bad a first month as you could have imagined. I was all set to relegate him to the bench ... until I saw the matchup. The Rams have allowed the 11th-most yards to tight ends and have yielded a 120.2 passer rating on targets to the position. Plus, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said this week that Goedert is still part of the plan and that the Eagles need to get him the ball. So, we could see a squeaky-wheel game. With four teams on bye, and given the state of the position, I’m OK giving Goedert one more chance.
Ferguson has seen seven targets in three of four games this season. Consistent volume is a rare enough commodity, but Ferguson has also been productive with his volume. He has scored at least 9.8 fantasy points in three straight -- a floor around 10 fantasy points is huge for a fantasy tight end. He finished as a TE1 in each of those three weeks. Plus, he is heavily involved in the red zone. Ferguson is looking like the new Dalton Schultz for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' offense. Despite the tough matchup against the Niners, Ferguson has been too consistent to get away from.
IF YOU NEED A DEEPER OPTION:
Kincaid didn’t have a huge game last week, but he did catch four of five targets for 27 yards. What stands out most, though, is that he ran more routes than Dawson Knox (20 to 13) and was more involved in the passing game (Knox was limited to just one target). Kincaid also faces the Jags, who have allowed the third-most yards to tight ends. He’s a deeper option for those in need of a tight end this week. Also, I had to hit the rookie tight end quota, and I’m sure you’re sick of me talking about must-start Sam LaPorta.
Sit 'Em
Kmet finished as the TE1 in Week 4 with a pair of touchdowns against the Broncos. He had more fantasy points in Week 4 than he did in his first three weeks combined. Kmet has the talent, but his role in this offense has been questionable. He gets a very tough matchup this week against the Commanders, who have given up just 83 yards and no touchdowns to tight ends. They have allowed just a 59.1 completion percentage on passes to tight ends, third-lowest in the league. Kmet is a tight end you want to pick up, in case last week’s breakout is for real, but I want to see it again before I fully trust him. That said, if you’re desperate -- and many are at tight end -- you can start him.
If I told you that Pitts had 20 targets, 15 catches, 179 yards and was the TE11 through the first month, you’d probably be relatively happy, but hopeful for more. Unfortunately, those are Jonnu Smith’s numbers. Pitts has just 11 catches for 121 yards … and is the TE28 in fantasy. Now you’re irate. Look, the play-calling in Atlanta is not putting Pitts in a position to succeed, and for a second straight year, his QB cannot get him the ball. But Pitts also doesn’t look fully healthy himself. Whatever the reason for his underwhelming numbers, it doesn’t really matter. Fantasy football is a game of production and there simply isn’t enough of it to trust Pitts at this point.
Henry started off red hot, but has cooled off a bit of late. He’s really had just one bad game, but his offense is in shambles right now and he draws arguably the hardest match for tight ends in the Saints. New Orleans has allowed a league-low 82 receiving yards, just one touchdown and the second-fewest catches (12) to the position. Given the matchup and the state of Henry’s offense, I would play it safe and start a different tight end this week.
The Colts have struggled against tight ends so far this season. The favorable matchup might tempt you to stream Okonkwo. But I would avoid it. Part of the reason the Colts have poor numbers against tight ends is because they have faced some good ones: Mark Andrews, Evan Engram and Tyler Higbee. Plus, Okonkwo has not reached eight fantasy points in a game this season and has been under six three times. The volume is just not there in this passing attack. Stay away.