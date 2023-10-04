NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 5

Kmet finished as the TE1 in Week 4 with a pair of touchdowns against the Broncos. He had more fantasy points in Week 4 than he did in his first three weeks combined. Kmet has the talent, but his role in this offense has been questionable. He gets a very tough matchup this week against the Commanders, who have given up just 83 yards and no touchdowns to tight ends. They have allowed just a 59.1 completion percentage on passes to tight ends, third-lowest in the league. Kmet is a tight end you want to pick up, in case last week’s breakout is for real, but I want to see it again before I fully trust him. That said, if you’re desperate -- and many are at tight end -- you can start him.