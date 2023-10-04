NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 5

Harris is coming off his best game of the season -- but it was just 11.3 fantasy points. He was outscored by his teammate Jaylen Warren (11.5), who continues to hog the pass-game usage. Warren has out-targeted Harris 22 to 8. That means Harris has to rely on ground work ... and the Ravens have allowed just 85 rushing yards per game to running backs. They have not given up a rushing touchdown to the position -- and Harris has yet to score one. The floor is low, and the ceiling does not seem to be much higher right now, especially in this matchup. I don’t have him on any of my fantasy teams, but if I did, I’d be trying to get him out of my lineup.