NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 4

You have lineup questions, we have lineup answers -- at least we hope so. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. And you know what is a good move? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see the reigning MVP here. Instead, we're exploring more debatable situations. And if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Each of the Bengals' top two receivers has enjoyed a “remind everyone how good I am” kind of game in the last couple weeks. Both have also had two down games this season. The upside for either to have a big fantasy day is always present. Chase and Higgins are simply too good to get away from, especially in a matchup like this. The Titans have allowed the fourth-most yards to receivers through three games (plus four touchdowns). They have also specifically allowed the fourth-most yards to wide receivers aligned on the outside, which is where Chase runs the bulk of his routes. And they’ve allowed the fifth-most yards to receivers on deep passes. We just saw Amari Cooper eat against this secondary, as did Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in Week 2 and Chris Olave in Week 1. The top receiver against Tennessee has scored at least 19 fantasy points each week and has topped 24 in two straight. This may be the only time all year I can reasonably include Chase in this column. Better days are ahead for both him and Higgins!
Ridley has struggled in back-to-back games and you may be considering pulling him from your lineup. I wouldn’t do that just yet. Ridley has narrowly missed a touchdown in each of those two down weeks, failing to get a second foot down on one and watching the ball bounce off his hands on the other. If he turns both those chances into scores, we are talking about him very differently right now. Ridley still leads the Jags in routes (102), targets (26) and air yards (308) and has three end zone targets. It’s been a bit of a slow start for Jacksonville's passing game -- but there is far too much upside to get away from. The Falcons haven’t been the best matchup for wide receivers, but this could still be a get-right spot for the entire passing attack. Get Ridley in your lineup against his former team.
I know things have been rough in Chicago, but Moore has still managed to top 13 fantasy points in two straight games. He also scored his first touchdown as a Bear last week. The volume could be better -- and hopefully it will be this week, because the matchup is too good to get away from. The Broncos have allowed 547 yards and five touchdowns to receivers through three games. They allowed Tyreek Hill to feast in Week 3, allowed Terry McLaurin to post his best game of the year in Week 2 and even allowed Jakobi Meyers to go off in Week 1. Moore will not have the breakout season many hoped, but he can still put up numbers against this Denver secondary.
Dell has been the Texans’ top target two weeks in a row now. He saw seven targets, catching five of them for 145 yards and a touchdown -- all of which led the Houston corps -- in Week 3's upset win over the Jaguars. He has now seen 17 targets over the last two weeks and topped 20 fantasy points in both games. He is simply seeing too much volume and has been too productive to bench at this point -- especially since he’s on a team that has thrown more than 120 passes through three games. Plus, the Steelers have allowed the fifth-most yards to receivers so far this season. Through three games, they’ve given up 634 yards and four touchdowns to the position. Start Dell this week. And while we’re here -- do not overact to one down game by Nico Collins. He remains in play this week.
IF YOU NEED DEEPER OPTIONS ...
... Panthers veteran Adam Thielen is coming off a monster game, where he caught 11 of 14 targets for 145 yards and a touchdown. He is a deeper option this week against the Vikings (REVENGE GAME!), who have allowed the third-most yards to receivers. Chargers rookie Quentin Johnston is an upside shot with Mike Williams sidelined. He will have to see more run moving forward and the Raiders are in the top 10 in YAC allowed per reception (4.8), which fits Johnston's skill set. Speaking of players in line for more burn, Marvin Mims Jr. has run 26 routes and received just nine targets, yet he leads the Broncos in yards. He needs to get more opportunity and is in play as a high-upside flier this week against the Bears, who have allowed the 10th-most yards to receivers. Call this last one a feeling, but Giants rookie Jalin Hyatt is sneaky this week. The Seahawks have allowed the second-most yards to receivers and they especially struggle against the deep ball. That's Hyatt's strength. He is a high-upside boom-or-bust option.
Sit 'Em
There is a lot of talent on this Tennessee offense. Unfortunately, it hasn’t translated into production or fantasy points. Hopkins has scored eight fantasy points or fewer in two straight games. After seeing 13 targets in Week 1, he has received seven or fewer in each of the last two games. His yards per route run sits at 1.9, which ties his lowest mark in a season since 2017. Hopkins is still a great individual talent, but Ryan Tannehill and this offense do not seem capable of getting the most out of him. Hopkins has a 56 percent catch rate but has snagged 82 percent of his catchable targets -- so, many of his targets are just not catchable. I need to see Hopkins -- who’s been playing banged-up -- have a big game in this offense before I trust him again. Plus, the Bengals have been very stingy to WRs, allowing the seventh-fewest yards and just one touchdown to the position. (They even slowed down fantasy legend Puka Nacua last week!)
Wilson was a sit last week and only scored 9.8 fantasy points, finishing outside the top 40 wide receivers. It’s not his fault, but as long as Zach Wilson is his QB, it will be extremely tough to trust (Garrett) Wilson in fantasy. He has had two amazing plays on the season, but besides that, it’s been a rough go. Now he faces the Chiefs, who have allowed the seventh-fewest yards and just two touchdowns to receivers. Starting Wilson at this point is hoping for a big play or some garbage-time production (or likely a big play in garbage time).
Dotson came into the year with a lot of hype and high expectations ... and so far, he has yet to fit the bill. Through three games, Dotson has just 16 targets, 10 catches and 83 yards. His yards and targets have decreased in every game so far this season. Dotson is a talented receiver, but there is no way you can start him right now with the way the passing game has stalled in Washington. Especially not against the Eagles, whose secondary is starting to get healthy. We need to see Dotson produce before we can start him again.
Bourne looked like a strong option to pick up and start in the right matchups after Week 1, but he has failed to top 50 yards or reach double-digit fantasy points since. He posted a season-low five targets in Week 3. Now he faces the Cowboys, who have allowed the third-fewest yards to receivers and just two touchdowns to the position. Perhaps Bourne can break out (again) later in the season, but Dallas is not the defense to play fringe options against. Go in another direction this week.