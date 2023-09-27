NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 4

Each of the Bengals' top two receivers has enjoyed a “remind everyone how good I am” kind of game in the last couple weeks. Both have also had two down games this season. The upside for either to have a big fantasy day is always present. Chase and Higgins are simply too good to get away from, especially in a matchup like this. The Titans have allowed the fourth-most yards to receivers through three games (plus four touchdowns). They have also specifically allowed the fourth-most yards to wide receivers aligned on the outside, which is where Chase runs the bulk of his routes. And they’ve allowed the fifth-most yards to receivers on deep passes. We just saw Amari Cooper eat against this secondary, as did Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in Week 2 and Chris Olave in Week 1. The top receiver against Tennessee has scored at least 19 fantasy points each week and has topped 24 in two straight. This may be the only time all year I can reasonably include Chase in this column. Better days are ahead for both him and Higgins!