NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 4

You have lineup questions, we have lineup answers -- at least we hope so. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. And you know what is a good move? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see the reigning MVP here. Instead, we're exploring more debatable situations. And if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Jones was a sit in Weeks 1 and 3 and scored less than five fantasy points in each. He was a start in Week 2 and scored over 30 fantasy points, actually ending up as the QB1. So, apparently, I’ve been the Danny Dimes whisperer so far this season. He gets a good matchup in Week 4 against the Seahawks, who have allowed the second-most passing yards this season -- one of just two teams to allow more than 1,000 yards through the air, in fact. Last week, they allowed 361 yards and two touchdowns to Andy Dalton. Plus, while Jones has struggled under pressure, Seattle generates QB heat right around league average (36.8 percent -- league average is 35.2). Jones can be started again in this favorable matchup.
Wilson has eclipsed 300 passing yards in two straight games. He has thrown multiple passing touchdowns in two of his three contests this season. He ran for 56 yards two weeks ago, showing he still has that ability, even if you can’t count on it weekly. Wilson has averaged more than 19 fantasy PPG since the Broncos let go of Nathaniel Hackett after Week 16 last season. But this is also largely about the matchup. The Bears have allowed the fifth-most passing yards and are tied for third-most passing touchdowns allowed. They have given up 38, 27 and 41 points to their opponents so far. Chicago is now a defense we’re looking to stream against. That has Wilson in play this week.
Purdy was a start last week and he came through with more than 20 fantasy points. He threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Giants on Thursday Night Football, and he now has multiple passing touchdowns in seven of his eight regular-season starts. He is tied to the best weapons in the league and deals in one of the most prolific offensive systems. The Cardinals have looked way more competitive than anticipated, but they are still in the bottom 12 in passing yards allowed. If you’re streaming this week, Purdy is certainly an option.
It’s been a rough start for Fields and the Bears. I know many of you want to cut bait, and maybe I’m crazy ... but I’m willing to give the third-year QB one more chance, solely because of the matchup. The Broncos just gave up 70 points to the Dolphins. The week prior, they allowed 35 points to the Commanders. They have yielded the fourth-most passing yards and the most rushing yards in the NFL. They’ve also given up the most passing touchdowns and are tied for the most in rushing touchdowns allowed. Every QB that has faced this defense has thrown for multiple passing scores. This is the ultimate get-right spot for Fields. If he struggles against Denver, then you can finally move on.
STREAMER OPTION:
Garoppolo is coming off his best fantasy game as a Raider, despite tossing three interceptions. He threw for 324 yards and two scores, putting up a season high 17.66 fantasy points in the loss on Sunday Night Football. He has now thrown multiple touchdown passes in two of three games. But this is all about the matchup. The Chargers have allowed the most passing yards in the NFL. They are tied for the third-most passing touchdowns allowed. Last week, Kirk Cousins got them for 348 yards and three scores. Every QB they’ve faced has posted at least 21 fantasy points, and two of them topped 25. Garoppolo is in play as a streaming option this week, as long as he clears concussion protocol.
Sit 'Em
Burrow struggled through his calf injury to earn the win over the Rams on Monday Night Football, throwing for 259 yards on 49 attempts. He finished with 8.16 fantasy points and is now averaging 8.9 per game through three weeks. He’s been in single digits twice and is yet to crack 16 fantasy points in a game. Burrow is clearly not right, and it’s evident to anyone who has watched him or glanced at his stats. He has completed just one deep pass this season. Everything is short and quick -- and that’s a tough way to put up fantasy points. He has thrown just two touchdowns this season (along with two interceptions) and there is zero rushing production to compensate. It’s OK to put Burrow on the bench until he shows us he’s healthy and can put up big numbers again. This week, he gets the Titans, who’ve allowed a lot of passing-game production this season, but also get pressure on the quarterback. They’ve picked up a sack on eight percent of their plays, which is a top-10 rate in the NFL. They also generate pressure a little bit more than league average -- just below the Browns, but a lot more than the Ravens and Rams (Burrows’ first three opponents this season). The idea of Burrow needing to take off to escape pressure just scares me. Play it safe here.
This one could blow up in my face, and I get that. Stroud is 100 percent a breakout candidate you want on your roster right now. But I’m not sure you want him in your starting lineup this week. Stroud has been great, but he has struggled a bit under pressure. So far this season, Stroud has the second-most dropbacks under pressure (behind only Sam Howell) and Next Gen Stats ranks him 26th of 35 QBs while under pressure. Stroud has a passer rating of 78.2 and a 53.3 completion percentage when under pressure. And the Steelers bring the heat. They generate pressure 38 percent of the time and have the third-highest sack rate in the NFL (10.3 percent). No QB has reached 18 fantasy points against them in 2023. Consider this a final test for Stroud -- if he puts up numbers against the Steelers, you have an every-week starter on your hands.
Watson was able to take advantage of a good matchup and produce his best game as a Brown last week, throwing for 289 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-3 win over the Titans. But this week, he has a much tougher matchup in the divisional-rival Ravens. Baltimore has allowed an average of 230 passing yards per game and surrendered just three passing touchdowns through three games. Yielding just 5.4 yards per passing attempt, the Ravens ranks third in the league. Plus, the Browns' defense has been extremely stingy -- though I’d never say to sit Lamar Jackson -- meaning this could be a defensive battle. I would put Watson on the bench this week.
Pickett is coming off his best game as a pro and his first game with multiple passing touchdowns. He finished with 235 passing yards, two scores and 18.5 fantasy points in Week 3. He’s also had growing hype this summer, so maybe the Sunday Night Football win has convinced you to stream Pickett. I would advise against that. The Texans have given up just two passing touchdowns this season; in fact, they have allowed the fewest since the start of last season (17), nabbing more interceptions (18) over that same span. They just shut down Trevor Lawrence. Don’t get cute here: Sit Pickett.