NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 4

Burrow struggled through his calf injury to earn the win over the Rams on Monday Night Football, throwing for 259 yards on 49 attempts. He finished with 8.16 fantasy points and is now averaging 8.9 per game through three weeks. He’s been in single digits twice and is yet to crack 16 fantasy points in a game. Burrow is clearly not right, and it’s evident to anyone who has watched him or glanced at his stats. He has completed just one deep pass this season. Everything is short and quick -- and that’s a tough way to put up fantasy points. He has thrown just two touchdowns this season (along with two interceptions) and there is zero rushing production to compensate. It’s OK to put Burrow on the bench until he shows us he’s healthy and can put up big numbers again. This week, he gets the Titans, who’ve allowed a lot of passing-game production this season, but also get pressure on the quarterback. They’ve picked up a sack on eight percent of their plays, which is a top-10 rate in the NFL. They also generate pressure a little bit more than league average -- just below the Browns, but a lot more than the Ravens and Rams (Burrows’ first three opponents this season). The idea of Burrow needing to take off to escape pressure just scares me. Play it safe here.