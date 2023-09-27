NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 4

Buffalo's defense isn't the only unit to sit in this game. Miami's D has been solid so far this season, but the group has yet to reach double digits in fantasy. This does not seem like the week it will do so, as the Bills have scored at least 37 points in two straight games. Josh Allen and Co. are playing well on offense and this has the makings of a scorefest. It’s a battle between high-powered offenses that will each need to be aggressive to match the other. I would try to start as many offensive players as I can in this game -- but get away from both defenses.