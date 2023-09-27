NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 4

You have lineup questions, we have lineup answers -- at least we hope so. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. And you know what is a good move? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see the reigning MVP here. Instead, we're exploring more debatable situations. And if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
The Eagles' defense is one you want to start most weeks, but it's a bona fide must-start option this week. The Commanders have allowed 19 sacks through three games -- by far the most in the NFL. Sam Howell has also thrown five interceptions, the second-most in the NFL. Sacks and turnovers are the goal when starting a fantasy defense. Consequently, there’s no better matchup right now than the Commanders.
Just like last year, we are streaming defenses against the Jets in fantasy football. Zach Wilson has thrown four interceptions, tied for the third-most in the league. He has also taken eight sacks. The Chiefs have seven sacks in their last two games and topped double-digit fantasy points in both. Kansas City's defense is a must-start this week.
I know I said to give your big-name Bears one more chance in a great matchup. But that doesn’t mean you can’t stream the Broncos' defense … even fresh off of allowing 70 points. Justin Fields has taken 13 sacks, tied for the second-most in the league. He has also thrown four interceptions, tied for the third-most. The Broncos are a strong streaming option this week.
Tennessee's offense has been rough so far this season. The Titans have taken 13 sacks, tied for the second-most in the league, and have three interceptions and just one passing touchdown. This is an offense worth streaming against for the foreseeable future. A six-sack, two-takeaway game from Cincy last week should inspire plenty of confidence heading into this matchup.
Sit 'Em
New York's defense is very strong for real-life purposes, but it has not led to a ton of fantasy success as of late. After a huge Week 1, the Jets' D has scored just four fantasy points in the last two games combined. Now, they face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who have allowed just one sack so far this season.
The Dolphins just scored 70 real-life points. They have scored the most points in the league and have the most yards -- by far -- as well. They have also surrendered just one sack all season. The Bills' defense has been playing very well, leading the league in interceptions and recording the second-most sacks. It doesn’t matter: I would strongly advise sitting the Buffalo D this week. These teams both scored at least 29 points in each of their final two meetings last season (including the game on Super Wild Card Weekend).
Buffalo's defense isn't the only unit to sit in this game. Miami's D has been solid so far this season, but the group has yet to reach double digits in fantasy. This does not seem like the week it will do so, as the Bills have scored at least 37 points in two straight games. Josh Allen and Co. are playing well on offense and this has the makings of a scorefest. It’s a battle between high-powered offenses that will each need to be aggressive to match the other. I would try to start as many offensive players as I can in this game -- but get away from both defenses.
Green Bay's D had a big fantasy Week 1 against the Bears, but the unit has struggled since then, scoring just eight fantasy points in the last two games combined. Plus, these are not the same old Lions that you could stream defenses against. So far this season, Detroit has taken just three sacks and thrown two interceptions. That’s after Jared Goff led the NFL in touchdown-to-interception ratio last season. Get away from the Packers' defense in this one.