NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 4

Hall had two long runs on Monday Night Football in Week 1, but it’s been a rough go ever since. In Week 2, he touched the ball just four times. In Week 3, he was able to see 12 carries and two targets but was still limited to 27 total yards. He has less than five fantasy points in his last two games combined. The Chiefs have allowed just 233 rushing yards to backs so far this season to go with just one rushing touchdown. There is a strong possibility that the Jets fall behind early in this one and have to get away from the run. Starting Hall right now is just hoping for a long touchdown run.