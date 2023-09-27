NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 4

You have lineup questions, we have lineup answers -- at least we hope so. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. And you know what is a good move? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see the reigning MVP here. Instead, we're exploring more debatable situations. And if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
The Dolphins' dynamic RB duo went off in the 70-20 drubbing of the Broncos. Achane had 233 yards, four touchdowns and 51.3 fantasy points. Mostert settled for 142 yards, four touchdowns and 45.2 fantasy points. Mostert has scored at least once in every game, with seven TDs on the season. He has given you at least 13 fantasy points in each game and topped 25 in two straight. Meanwhile, Achane got to show off his explosiveness vs. Denver, and you have to figure the third-round pick will be utilized more moving forward. Both are must-start players against the Bills, who have allowed 5.9 yards per carry to running backs -- the highest figure in the league. This game should be a scorefest.
Gibbs played 59 percent of the snaps with 17 carries and two targets in last week's 20-6 win over the Falcons, totaling 82 yards. With no David Montgomery, Gibbs operated as the lead back for the Lions. He is simply too explosive to not produce, given that kind of volume. Last week feels like the floor, and the upside is far higher due to his big-play ability. It’s a favorable matchup this week, as well, as the Packers are allowing an average of 100 rushing yards per game to running backs so far this season. Gibbs needs to be in your starting lineup, especially if Montgomery remains sidelined.
He’s baaaack! Returning from a three-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, Kamara faces a tough task against the Bucs in his 2023 debut. That said, Tampa Bay did just allow 130 rushing yards to D’Andre Swift and over 200 to the Eagles on the whole. I would go ahead and start AK if you’ve been waiting on his return. There is simply too much volume up for grabs in New Orleans with Jamaal Williams on injured reserve. Kamara should slide in and immediately be the focal point of the rushing attack. Plus, he will always be involved in the passing game. Given the running back landscape, Kamara is probably a welcomed start for many fantasy managers -- myself included.
Cook played 60 percent of the snaps with 15 carries and three targets and went for 112 yards in Buffalo's Week 3 beatdown of Washington. He has topped 100 total yards in two straight games and has given you double-digit fantasy points in every game. He didn’t get the touchdown this past Sunday, but he was close and did get a goal-line carry. Plus, he has a nice matchup this week against the Dolphins, who’ve allowed the ninth-most rushing yards to running backs this season. They’ve also allowed three rushing touchdowns to the position this season. This should be a high-scoring game and you want exposure.
IF YOU NEED DEEPER OPTIONS ...
... the running backs in the Broncos-Bears game are in play. Javonte Williams led the Broncos in snaps (42 percent) and touches (13) in Week 3, but this is all about the matchup. The Bears have allowed 100 rushing yards per game to running backs and just allowed four TDs to Chiefs backs. On the other side, Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson have been splitting work, with Herbert holding the slight lead. The Broncos have allowed the most rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in the NFL. Chicago's guys are in play in deeper leagues.
Sit 'Em
Robinson ran well in Week 3, averaging 7.0 yards per carry, but was limited to just 10 carries as the Commanders trailed big for much of the loss to Buffalo. That’s my fear this week against Philadelphia. Not only that, but the Eagles have been extremely stingy against the run, allowing just 121 total rushing yards through three weeks to running backs -- the second-fewest in the NFL. They are giving up just 2.8 yards per carry and have yet to allow a rushing touchdown. It’s an extremely tough matchup and there’s a chance this game gets out of hand. I would go with another option if you have one you like.
Hall had two long runs on Monday Night Football in Week 1, but it’s been a rough go ever since. In Week 2, he touched the ball just four times. In Week 3, he was able to see 12 carries and two targets but was still limited to 27 total yards. He has less than five fantasy points in his last two games combined. The Chiefs have allowed just 233 rushing yards to backs so far this season to go with just one rushing touchdown. There is a strong possibility that the Jets fall behind early in this one and have to get away from the run. Starting Hall right now is just hoping for a long touchdown run.
The Ravens' backfield is extremely banged up. Justice Hill sat out Week 3, while Edwards exited that game early. That left Melvin Gordon and Kenyan Drake as the healthy backs for the Ravens. Regardless of who gets the “start” in Week 4, it’s a just good week to stay away from Baltimore backs. The Browns have yielded the second-fewest rushing yards to backs so far this season. They have yet to allow a rushing touchdown and are giving up just 3.4 yards per carry.
Dillon was a sit last week and put up just 3.3 fantasy points. He has scored 10.6 fantasy points combined in the two games without Aaron Jones, just failing to get the job done. This is another week to stay away from him -- whether or not Jones suits up on Thursday night. The Lions have allowed the fifth-fewest rushing yards to running backs so far this season. Running backs are averaging just 50.7 rushing yards per game against them. Dillon struggled in better matchups than this. Get him out of your lineup.