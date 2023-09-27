NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 4

Marcas Grant and I have been trying to tell you about LaPorta since this past April's draft. We hyped him up all summer and have begged you to add him off the waiver wire. This week was the last chance you had to do that after LaPorta exploded for 22.4 fantasy points -- enough to be the TE1 for Week 3. He caught eight of 11 targets for 84 yards and a touchdown. It was a two-man passing attack between him and Amon-Ra St. Brown. LaPorta has finished every week as a top-eight tight end and is the TE2 overall on the season. He has quickly become a must-start at an unbelievably shallow position.