NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 4

It’s been a rough go for one of the league’s best kickers, as Carlson has yet to top five fantasy points in a game this season. It’s not his fault -- his offense’s inability to present him with opportunities is to blame (though it was nice of Josh McDaniels to think of fantasy managers and kick that field goal late in Week 3). All that said, I would give Carlson another shot against the Chargers. They have allowed plenty of yards on defense, and if the Raiders fail to punch it into the end zone, it means field goal chances for Carlson.