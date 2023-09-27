NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 4

You have lineup questions, we have lineup answers -- at least we hope so. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. And you know what is a good move? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see the reigning MVP here. Instead, we're exploring more debatable situations. And if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Myers remains underrated for fantasy purposes. He scored seven fantasy points in each of the first two games, then broke out last week with 17 points. Now he faces the Giants, who have allowed the most fantasy points to kickers. Every kicker against the Giants has scored at least eight fantasy points and two of the three reached double digits. Start Myers this week.
VS. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-2)
The former professional soccer player is one of the coolest stories in real life and fantasy football. He has been extremely reliable, scoring at least 10 fantasy points in every game and 18 in Week 2. Still, he remains widely available in fantasy leagues. That means many of you can nab him off the waiver wire and plug him right into your starting lineup. The Patriots have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to kickers. Aubrey is quickly becoming a must-start fantasy kicker.
Moody has been money this year for the 49ers. The third-round rookie has scored at least 12 fantasy points and has three field goals in every game this season. He’s extremely reliable, because you can always count on the 49ers to move the ball and score points. Yet he remains available in the vast majority of fantasy leagues. Add him and start him this week against the Cardinals.
It’s been a rough go for one of the league’s best kickers, as Carlson has yet to top five fantasy points in a game this season. It’s not his fault -- his offense’s inability to present him with opportunities is to blame (though it was nice of Josh McDaniels to think of fantasy managers and kick that field goal late in Week 3). All that said, I would give Carlson another shot against the Chargers. They have allowed plenty of yards on defense, and if the Raiders fail to punch it into the end zone, it means field goal chances for Carlson.
Sit 'Em
Slye is coming off his worst game of the season, in which he made just one field goal. Slye has yet to reach double digits so far this season, proving that he brings both a low floor and a low ceiling. Plus, the Eagles have been very stingy to kickers. Slye’s offense is struggling to move the ball and might see more drives end in turnovers against this defense than in points for the kicker.
Ryland has improved every week so far this season, but his high is still just nine fantasy points. He has scored as little as two points in a game, as well, revealing Joey Slye levels of low-floor/low-ceiling. The Cowboys bring the threat of utterly shutting down the Patriots' offense this week. Plus, they’ve allowed the fewest fantasy points to kickers in 2023.
Joseph was a reliable fantasy kicker last season. So far this year, he's posted six fantasy points or fewer in every game. Through three games, he is averaging just five fantasy points. The Vikings have been playing catch-up a lot this season, which has likely played a part in lowering field goal chances for Joseph. Until we see otherwise, you cannot trust the Minnesota kicker. Especially in what could be a low-scoring battle against the Panthers.
Koo had one big game, but scored six fantasy points in each of the two others. His offense has struggled to move the ball, and typically the Falcons are not playing in high-scoring matchups. Sunday in London, Koo faces the Jaguars, who have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing kickers this season. I would go in another direction this week.