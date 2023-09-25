Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels explains field goal down eight with 2:22 to go: 'You're going to need another possession anyway'

Down eight with 2:22 seconds to go, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels went for three.

Not long after, the Raiders lost to the Pittsburgh Steeler by five, 23-18, and the math added up to a 1-2 start to the Silver and Black's season.

It was a confounding decision -- even more so considering McDaniels made the choice to go for a field goal twice on his team's penultimate possession. He stood by his call, however.

"You have two choices there," McDaniels said. "You try to make it a five-point game where you have an opportunity to win it with a touchdown if you get the ball back. Or you try to go for it there, and if you happen to convert you have to make the two-point conversion, all the rest of it. So, those are the decisions you've got to make. I thought we did a decent job putting ourselves in third down there the next series with the defense to try to have a play to get off the field, and we just didn't handle that play very well."