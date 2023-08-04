Saints RB Alvin Kamara suspended three games for role in February 2022 incident in Las Vegas

Around the NFL

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was suspended for the first three games of the 2023 regular season by the NFL on Friday for violating the league's personal conduct policy, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Chris Lammons was also suspended for three games for his role in the incident, the team announced on Friday.

The violations stem from a February 2022 battery arrest in Las Vegas, which Kamara resolved on July 11 when he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace.

Kamara was ordered to complete 30 hours of community service and pay victim Darrell Greene restitution in the amount of $105,196.17 for past due medical expenses. Kamara also was fined $500. With the plea, Kamara avoided a potential felony battery charge, which would have carried a maximum five-year sentence.

Kamara, 27, will be eligible to return for the Saints in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He will miss games against the Titans, Panthers and Packers.

Kamara met with Commissioner Roger Goodell this week in New York to discuss the circumstances around the incident.

Kamara addressed the situation publicly for the first time on Friday, saying he thought the meeting with Goodell went well, while also expressing contrition and embarrassment for what transpired in Las Vegas.

"I never want to be involved in something where someone gets hurt or severely injured or anything. Poor judgement on my end. Definitely a bad decision," Kamara said prior to the news of his suspension. "I was completely wrong. I embarrassed the Saints, I embarrassed my family and my mother. I embarrassed myself, embarrassed the city, and the shield, obviously, embarrassed the NFL."

Kamara pleaded not guilty to the original charges of misdemeanor conspiracy to commit battery and felony battery resulting in substantial bodily harm on March 2.

Kamara and three others, including Lammons﻿, were faced with charges for allegedly punching and kicking Greene outside a Las Vegas nightclub during the 2022 Pro Bowl weekend. Kamara, who played in the Pro Bowl on Feb. 6, 2022, was arrested following the game along with the other defendants and indicted on Feb. 16 of this year.

According to the police report, surveillance video corroborated Greene's allegations to police that Greene was punched by Lammons and kicked by multiple people.

Greene suffered an orbital fracture to his right eye, per the police report. He filed a civil lawsuit seeking $10 million that was settled confidentially.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection and 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year, Kamara is entering his seventh NFL season. He's posted 5,135 rushing yards, 8,888 scrimmage yards and 72 all-purpose touchdowns in his career.

In Kamara's absence, the Saints RB room is not barren, as free-agent signing Jamaal Williams﻿, who led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns last season, will likely take on the lead role. New Orleans also drafted Kendre Miller in the third round. Eno Benjamin and rookie Ellis Merriweather could also see more prominent roles.

Due to the suspension, Kamara will miss at least one game for the sixth consecutive season. New Orleans is 3-7 in games without Kamara over the course of his career.

