Saints RB Alvin Kamara out of jail after arrest for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested and booked for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm on Sunday, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department release.

Las Vegas PD officers were dispatched to a local hospital on Saturday at approximately 5:50 p.m. local time, where a victim, Darnell Greene, reported being battered at a nightclub located on the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Blvd., according to the release. An investigation by Las Vegas MPD detectives "determined the victim was battered by the suspect, later identified as Alvin Kamara," the release stated.

Kamara, 26, was taken into custody without incident and taken to Clark County (Nevada) Detention Center where he was booked for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, which is a felony. The investigation is ongoing. Kamara posted bond at 8:30 a.m. Monday, per court records. A court date was set for March 8.

According to a Las Vegas police report obtained by NFL.com, Greene told officers that he was waiting for an elevator along with a group of people that included Kamara at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino at approximately 6:30 a.m. local time Saturday morning. When the elevator doors opened, Kamara allegedly put his hand on Greene's chest, stopping him from entering the elevator. Greene said he pushed Kamara's hand off his chest and then was pushed hard causing himself to stumble. Greene said he was then punched and kicked by multiple people and lost consciousness. He identified Kamara as one of the men who battered him.

Per the police report, a surveillance video was obtained that verifies Greene's account. Video shows Greene being attacked by four suspects, including Kamara, according to the report.

Greene sustained an orbital fracture on his right eye and may need surgery, per the police report.

Kamara participated in the Pro Bowl, which took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, on Sunday, catching four passes for 23 yards. After the game, police interviewed Kamara inside the stadium. Kamara told police he threw a couple punches but didn't remember if he punched Greene while he was on the ground, per the police report. Kamara told police he thought Greene was running away and had done something to his group. However, per the report, video disputes that Greene was running away.