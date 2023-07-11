Around the NFL

Saints RB Alvin Kamara pleads no contest to lesser misdemeanor charge from Feb. 2022 incident in Las Vegas

Published: Jul 11, 2023 at 02:40 PM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara on Tuesday pleaded no contest to a lesser misdemeanor charge of breach of peace for an incident that took place in Las Vegas in February 2022, per the Clark County (Nevada) District Court.

Kamara, 27, will have to complete 30 hours of community service and pay $105,196.17 in restitution to the victim, Darnell Greene, for past due medical expenses as a result of his no contest plea. Kamara also will be fined $500.

Kamara remains subject to potential discipline by the NFL under the league's personal-conduct policy.

"We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review," the league said in a statement on Tuesday.

Kamara pleaded not guilty to the initial charges of conspiracy to commit battery and substantial bodily harm on March 2 and had a trial date set for July 31. Those charges were classified as a misdemeanor and a felony, respectively.

Kamara was indicted on Feb. 16 for an alleged assault on Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas, along with NFL cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men. Kamara and the other defendants were arrested on Feb. 6, 2022, during the 2022 Pro Bowl weekend.

According to an initial police report, Greene told Las Vegas Metro police that he was waiting for an elevator along with a group of people that included the alleged assailants at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino on the morning of Feb. 5, 2022. After the elevator doors opened, Kamara allegedly put his hand on Greene's chest, stopping him from entering the elevator.

Greene said he pushed Kamara away and was then pushed hard. Greene said he was then punched by Lammons and kicked by multiple people and lost consciousness. He identified Kamara as one of the men who battered him.

Per a police report, a surveillance video verified Greene's account. Video also showed Greene being attacked by the four suspects, including Kamara, according to the report.

Greene, who sustained an orbital fracture on his right eye, per the police report, also filed a civil lawsuit in Louisiana that sought $10 million in damages and a jury trial. Tony Buzbee, Greene's attorney, announced on Tuesday that the civil suit against Kamara has been settled on confidential terms.

Kamara just completed his sixth season in the NFL with the Saints, who selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Kamara is a five-time Pro Bowler with 8,888 career scrimmage yards and 71 total touchdowns.

