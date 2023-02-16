Grand jury indicts Saints RB Alvin Kamara on battery charges from Feb. 2022 incident

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was indicted Thursday by a Clark County (Nevada) grand jury for an alleged assault on Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas, along with Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men.

Kamara, Lammons and fellow defendants Darrin Young and Percy Harris were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm against alleged victim Darrell Greene Jr. A district court date was set for March 2, as the criminal case now bypasses Las Vegas Justice Court as a result of the indictment, according to KLAS-TV.

"The State has avoided a contested preliminary hearing by indicting Mr. Kamara," Kamara's attorneys, Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said in a statement obtained by NFL Media. "He intends to vigorously fight the allegations at trial as he was defending himself and others at the time of the incident."

The NFL said in a statement it continues "to monitor all legal developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy."

Kamara, 27, and the other defendants were arrested on Feb. 6, 2022, and the alleged incident occurred during the 2022 Pro Bowl weekend.

According to an initial police report, Greene told Las Vegas Metro police that he was waiting for an elevator along with a group of people that included the alleged assailants at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino on the morning of Feb. 5, 2022. After the elevator doors opened, Kamara allegedly put his hand on Greene's chest, stopping him from entering the elevator.

Greene said he pushed Kamara away and was then pushed hard. Greene said he was then punched by Lammons and kicked by multiple people and lost consciousness. He identified Kamara as one of the men who battered him.

Per the police report, a surveillance video verifies Greene's account. Video shows Greene being attacked by the four suspects, including Kamara, according to the report.

Greene sustained an orbital fracture on his right eye, per the police report.

Greene has also filed a civil lawsuit in Louisiana that seeks $10 million in damages and a jury trial.

Kamara just completed his sixth season in the NFL with the Saints, who selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Kamara is a five-time Pro Bowler with 8,888 career scrimmage yards and 71 total touchdowns.