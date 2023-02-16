Around the NFL

Grand jury indicts Saints RB Alvin Kamara on battery charges from Feb. 2022 incident

Published: Feb 16, 2023 at 05:06 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was indicted Thursday by a Clark County (Nevada) grand jury for an alleged assault on Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas, along with Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men.

Kamara, Lammons and fellow defendants Darrin Young and Percy Harris were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm against alleged victim Darrell Greene Jr. A district court date was set for March 2, as the criminal case now bypasses Las Vegas Justice Court as a result of the indictment, according to KLAS-TV.

"The State has avoided a contested preliminary hearing by indicting Mr. Kamara," Kamara's attorneys, Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said in a statement obtained by NFL Media. "He intends to vigorously fight the allegations at trial as he was defending himself and others at the time of the incident."

The NFL said in a statement it continues "to monitor all legal developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy."

Kamara, 27, and the other defendants were arrested on Feb. 6, 2022, and the alleged incident occurred during the 2022 Pro Bowl weekend.

According to an initial police report, Greene told Las Vegas Metro police that he was waiting for an elevator along with a group of people that included the alleged assailants at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino on the morning of Feb. 5, 2022. After the elevator doors opened, Kamara allegedly put his hand on Greene's chest, stopping him from entering the elevator.

Greene said he pushed Kamara away and was then pushed hard. Greene said he was then punched by Lammons and kicked by multiple people and lost consciousness. He identified Kamara as one of the men who battered him.

Per the police report, a surveillance video verifies Greene's account. Video shows Greene being attacked by the four suspects, including Kamara, according to the report.

Greene sustained an orbital fracture on his right eye, per the police report.

Greene has also filed a civil lawsuit in Louisiana that seeks $10 million in damages and a jury trial.

Kamara just completed his sixth season in the NFL with the Saints, who selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Kamara is a five-time Pro Bowler with 8,888 career scrimmage yards and 71 total touchdowns.

Lammons, 27, began his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons in 2018 before stints with the Saints and Miami Dolphins. He played three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs prior to being released this year after the Divisional Round. He was recently claimed by the Cincinnati Bengals and has played in 42 career games.

Related Content

news

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni: 'We have a lot of good in-house options' for vacant OC, DC positions

Following Philadelphia's Super Bowl run, Nick Sirianni is need of replacing OC Shane Steichen and DC Jonathan Gannon, and Eagles head coach believes there are suitable replacements in-house.

news

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon wants to build around 'elite' QB Kyler Murray in Arizona

A new era has begun in Arizona and Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill spoke on Thursday about why he believed new coach Jonathan Gannon was the right person for the job, especially to help quarterback Kyler Murray grow. Gannon calls Murray a "problem" from the eyes of a defensive coordinator.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles RT Lane Johnson undergoes surgery to repair torn adductor, faces 10-12 week recovery

Eagles RT Lane Johnson underwent surgery for the torn adductor he'd been playing through during the 2022 playoffs and faces a 10-12 week recovery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

KaVontae Turpin's goal for 2023: I'll show Cowboys they 'have no choice but to use me on offense'

After making waves as a kick returner in his first season with the Cowboys, KaVontae Turpin hopes to carve out a larger role in Dallas' offense in 2023.

news

Lions OC Ben Johnson explains decision to return to Detroit: 'It just made sense. Don't ruin a good thing'

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson explained his decision to forgo other opportunities to stay in Detroit, saying the team has too good of a thing going.

news

Rams aim to help spread Kenny Washington's story of re-integrating the NFL with new film

Kenny Washington re-integrated the NFL in 1946 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Today, the team is hoping a new film will help spread awareness of what Washington accomplished, Brooke Cersosimo writes.

news

Ex-Jets, Bills coach Rex Ryan emerges as top candidate for Broncos DC job

Former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan has emerged as a top candidate for the vacant Denver Broncos defensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday night.

news

Buccaneers hiring Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales as offensive coordinator

The Buccaneers are hiring Dave Canales, the Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach, as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

news

Vikings DC Brian Flores says he is 'aggressive by nature' as he looks to turn Minnesota's defense around

Brian Flores arrived in Minnesota with the goal of transforming the Vikings' 31st-ranked defense from a liability to a weapon. One way to do so: Be more aggressive. Flores told reporters Wednesday he is "aggressive by nature," and he isn't afraid to dial up the pressure in order to get the job done.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sends message to doubters: 'In our rebuilding year we're world champs'

The theme, while it may include a bit of revisionist history, was clear Wednesday: The Chiefs were out to prove the doubters wrong in 2022. The Chiefs reveled in their glory during Wednesday's parade in Kansas City, and didn't shy from acknowledging what motivated them on their journey to another Lombardi Trophy.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE