Saints RB Alvin Kamara pleads not guilty to battery charges from Feb. 2022 incident; trial set for July 31

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara pleaded not guilty on Thursday to conspiracy to commit battery and substantial bodily harm charges at a Clark County (Nevada) courthouse on Thursday.

The charges stem from an incident in Feb. 2022, and Kamara's trial is set for July 31. The conspiracy to commit battery charge is a misdemeanor, while the substantial bodily harm charge is classified as a felony.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that should Kamara be found guilty, discipline from the NFL would likely come in 2023.

Kamara was indicted on Feb. 16 for an alleged assault on Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas, along with Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men.

Kamara, 27, and the other defendants were arrested on Feb. 6, 2022, and the alleged incident occurred during the 2022 Pro Bowl weekend.

According to an initial police report, the alleged victim, Darnell Greene, told Las Vegas Metro police that he was waiting for an elevator along with a group of people that included the alleged assailants at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino on the morning of Feb. 5, 2022. After the elevator doors opened, Kamara allegedly put his hand on Greene's chest, stopping him from entering the elevator.

Greene said he pushed Kamara away and was then pushed hard. Greene said he was then punched by Lammons and kicked by multiple people and lost consciousness. He identified Kamara as one of the men who battered him.

Per the police report, a surveillance video verifies Greene's account. Video shows Greene being attacked by the four suspects, including Kamara, according to the report.

Greene, who sustained an orbital fracture on his right eye, per the police report, has also filed a civil lawsuit in Louisiana that seeks $10 million in damages and a jury trial.