Alvin Kamara says he 'embarrassed' Saints, NFL in Las Vegas incident

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara publicly addressed his February 2022 incident in Las Vegas for the first time on Friday, telling reporters that he regretted his actions that day and that his meeting this week with Commissioner Roger Goodell went well.

"I never want to be involved in something where someone gets hurt or severely injured or anything. Poor judgement on my end. Definitely a bad decision," Kamara told reporters on Friday. "I was completely wrong. I embarrassed the Saints, I embarrassed my family and my mother. I embarrassed myself, embarrassed the city, and the shield, obviously, embarrassed the NFL."

Kamara, 27, pleaded no contest in July to a lesser misdemeanor charge of breach of peace for his role in the fight. Kamara was ordered to complete 30 hours of community service and pay $105,196.17 in restitution to the victim, Darnell Greene, for past due medical expenses as a result of his no contest plea. Kamara also was fined $500.

Kamara was initially indicted on Feb. 16 for an alleged assault on Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas, along with NFL cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men. Kamara and the other defendants were arrested on Feb. 6, 2022, during the 2022 Pro Bowl weekend.

"I just tired to do my best to kind of keep it as much away from the media, as much away from the team as I could," Kamara said. "Obviously, it's hard to do that when you've got an incident like that. I'd be lying if I said it wasn't tough. Lost a lot throughout this ordeal. Definitely not looking for any pity. Not looking for someone to give me a pat on the back and say it's OK. I know what I did, I know what I was involved in. I definitely take responsibility and that's what's part of being a man and growing.

"From here, I've just got to make the right decisions and the right choices."

Kamara faces a potential suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy, and he met with Goodell this week to discuss the incident.

"We had a good meeting," Kamara said on Friday. "It went well. That's all I've got to say about that."

Kamara told reporters that one of the things that he learned from the incident was to make sure to avoid situations where there could potentially be trouble, acknowledging that he was out at 5 a.m. PT when the incident in Las Vegas occurred.

"It's gauging those situations and being able make the right decision being where you're supposed to be," Kamara said. "Sometimes taking yourself out of position and not being in those places."

Kamara said that he felt "like a weight was off me" at practice on Friday and that he's looking forward to focusing on football as the season nears.