Saints RB Alvin Kamara to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss Las Vegas incident from February 2022 

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is in New York on Wednesday to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell regarding a February 2022 incident that occurred in Las Vegas, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

Kamara pleaded down to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace on July 11 after being initially charged with conspiracy to commit battery (misdemeanor) and substantial bodily harm (felony) following the incident that took place on the eve of the 2022 Pro Bowl.

The 27-year-old was ordered to complete 30 hours of community service and pay $105,196.17 in restitution to the victim, Darnell Greene, for past-due medical expenses as a result of his no-contest plea.

The running back is subject to the NFL's personal conduct policy, which does not require a criminal conviction for a player to face suspension.

Kamara recently said he planned to meet with Goodell to offer his side of the incident outside a Las Vegas nightclub. Now the date is set.

The Saints hope to have some resolution to Kamara's situation as they prepare to battle for the NFC South division title.

"I think Alvin really wants to get out ahead of this and have a chance to visit with Roger and kind of give him his side of the story, and look, at the end of the day, I think part of it is, you know, let's get some resolution to where we're at and then let's move forward," Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Monday. "So, I think Alvin, you know, is looking forward to putting this behind him and focusing in on what he has to do to be the best he can for our team this season.