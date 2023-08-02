Around the NFL

Saints RB Alvin Kamara to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss Las Vegas incident from February 2022 

Published: Aug 02, 2023 at 07:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is in New York on Wednesday to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell regarding a February 2022 incident that occurred in Las Vegas, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

Kamara pleaded down to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace on July 11 after being initially charged with conspiracy to commit battery (misdemeanor) and substantial bodily harm (felony) following the incident that took place on the eve of the 2022 Pro Bowl.

The 27-year-old was ordered to complete 30 hours of community service and pay $105,196.17 in restitution to the victim, Darnell Greene, for past-due medical expenses as a result of his no-contest plea.

The running back is subject to the NFL's personal conduct policy, which does not require a criminal conviction for a player to face suspension.

Kamara recently said he planned to meet with Goodell to offer his side of the incident outside a Las Vegas nightclub. Now the date is set.

The Saints hope to have some resolution to Kamara's situation as they prepare to battle for the NFC South division title.

"I think Alvin really wants to get out ahead of this and have a chance to visit with Roger and kind of give him his side of the story, and look, at the end of the day, I think part of it is, you know, let's get some resolution to where we're at and then let's move forward," Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Monday. "So, I think Alvin, you know, is looking forward to putting this behind him and focusing in on what he has to do to be the best he can for our team this season.

"Yeah, look, I mean, we're working, practicing, getting better. Alvin's going to be a huge part of what we do this year. We'll take things in stride and how they happen. We'll deal with, you know, anything we have to deal with. We'll deal with it when the time's right."

Related Content

news

Eagles' Haason Reddick has nothing to 'prove to anybody' after career year, hints at being underpaid

Over his past three regular seasons, Haason Reddick has compiled 39.5 sacks, 13 forced fumbles and four recoveries for the Cardinals, Panthers and Eagles. He said Tuesday that he's done hyping his production.

news

Battling for starting gig, Jets OT Mekhi Becton treating Hall of Fame Game like 'regular game'

Most first-round picks don't participate in the Hall of Fame Game, but New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton will be on the field plenty Thursday night as preseason action kicks off against the Cleveland Browns.

news

Browns' Stefanski: 'We're all curious' how kickoff rule will play out in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game

The NFL approved a new kickoff rule this offseason that was met with ire by many coaches. We'll get our first look at how it's handled Thursday when the preseason officially kicks off with the Hall of Fame Game.

news

Buccaneers OC Dave Canales: QB competition between Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask has 'absolutely' tightened

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' nondescript quarterback battle between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask rages on. Asked Tuesday if the battle for the QB1 job has tightened in recent days, offensive coordinator Dave Canales responded: "Oh, absolutely."

news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp leaves practice with hamstring injury; HC Sean McVay has no update on status

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp left practice Tuesday with a hamstring injury. Kupp appeared to pull up during a route, according to head coach Sean McVay, who did not provide specifics on the injury.

news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick on whether Mac Jones is QB1: 'Everybody is out here competing'

Asked specifically if there was an open competition between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe for QB1, Bill Belichick said every player on the team is competing.

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas 'fine-tuning everything' as he moves closer to 100 percent 'every day'

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is participating in training camp practices with confidence after passing his physical, and moving toward being 100 percent every day as he looks to return to All-Pro form after a season-ending foot injury.

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 40-31: Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey return to ranking

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey from Nos. 40-31?

news

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels on Josh Jacobs holdout: 'We're going to look forward to getting him back and integrated into the group'

With the preseason's first game set to kick off Thursday, running back Josh Jacobs and the Raiders remain in a Las Vegas standoff, with McDaniels seemingly waiting with welcoming arms wide open whenever his bell cow back returns.

news

Broncos HC Sean Payton attempts to find silver lining in losses of Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler at wide receiver

Sean Payton and the Broncos are dealing with the losses of two wide receivers in one day after Tim Patrick was lost for the season and KJ Hamler was waived/injured on Monday.

news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers explains decision to take pay cut: 'It was the right thing to do'

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke on his significant pay cut on Tuesday, telling reporters that "it was the right thing to do" and a win-win situation for all involved.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More