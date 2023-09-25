Around the NFL

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo in concussion protocol after loss to Steelers

Published: Sep 25, 2023 at 01:52 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ is in the NFL's concussion protocol, head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Monday.

Garoppolo played every snap in Sunday night's 23-18 loss to Pittsburgh but did not meet with reporters following the contest as he was being evaluated for a concussion.

It is unclear when the concussion might have occurred, as Jimmy G was sacked four times and crunched several others by Steelers pass rushers.

The Raiders QB finished 28 of 44 passing for 324 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Garoppolo must clear through concussion protocol to play in the Raiders' (1-2) Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (1-2).

﻿Brian Hoyer﻿ has been working as the backup early in the season, but McDaniels wouldn't commit to him starting if Garoppolo can't play, per Tashan Reed of The Athletic. Fourth-round rookie ﻿Aidan O'Connell﻿ shined during preseason action and could leapfrog Hoyer for the gig if Garoppolo misses time.

