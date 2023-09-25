Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo in concussion protocol after loss to Steelers

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ is in the NFL's concussion protocol, head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Monday.

Garoppolo played every snap in Sunday night's 23-18 loss to Pittsburgh but did not meet with reporters following the contest as he was being evaluated for a concussion.

It is unclear when the concussion might have occurred, as Jimmy G was sacked four times and crunched several others by Steelers pass rushers.

The Raiders QB finished 28 of 44 passing for 324 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Garoppolo must clear through concussion protocol to play in the Raiders' (1-2) Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (1-2).