Bengals QB Joe Burrow on risking further injury Monday: 'There's also a risk to go out there and be 0-3'

Burrow, who played the Rams for the first time since they defeated his Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, was questionable coming into the evening but gave it a go. For the most part, he looked stiff, uneasy and uncomfortable, and always quick with his release when any pressure came his way.

As it's been through a 1-2 start, the Bengals offense largely sputtered and injured calf or not, Burrow shouldered the load, completing 26 of 49 passes for no touchdowns, an interception and a 59.8 rating.

For many a pundit, conventional wisdom pointed to the Bengals resting their franchise quarterback, allowing his pesky calf to heal up and avoiding a potential long-term ailment. That wasn't the move for the Bengals and Burrow, though.

Said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor: "We were in a good shape the last couple days. We felt like we knew where this was headed, so we were in a good spot."

Said Burrow: "Went through a workout today, felt good enough to play. Felt good out there."

Burrow certainly didn't look great, or to the exceptional standard he's set.

Nonetheless, he came out a victor on two fronts despite sub-par play.

Burrow won a game for the first time with a sub-80 passer rating. He also came away unscathed -- or at least no more scathed than he was prior to facing Aaron Donald and the Rams, who sacked him twice and racked up six QB hits.