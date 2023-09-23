Bengals QB Joe Burrow (calf) questionable vs. Rams; Cincinnati signing AJ McCarron to practice squad

Should Burrow sit out on Monday, backup QB Jake Browning is expected to earn his first-career start. If Burrow's aggravated calf injury lingers even further, however, the Bengals are preparing themselves by bringing in a familiar face.

Veteran QB AJ McCarron is being signed to the Bengals' practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source. The team has since announced the news.

McCarron spent the majority of his pro career in Cincinnati after being selected by the club in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. The 33-year-old hasn't played an NFL snap since the 2020 season but has had plenty of playing time this year in the XFL, leading the league in passing touchdowns (24) and finishing second in passing yards (2,150) in nine games played for the St. Louis Battlehawks.

During his three-year run with the Bengals, McCarron saw three starts (2-1) and appeared in 11 games, throwing for 1,173 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. McCarron's tenure in Cincy also featured a start in the playoffs for an injured Andy Dalton during his rookie season. He completed 23 of 41 passes for 212 yards, one TD and an INT in the 18-16 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers.