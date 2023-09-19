TRUE OR FALSE: Cowboys NFL's best team? Bengals in real trouble? Patriots cooked? Josh Allen BACK?

4) Bears in big trouble

After providing some thrills with a 1,143-yard rushing season in 2022, Justin Fields was supposed to enjoy a true breakout season in 2023. Following an offseason of free-agent spending, marquee-trade making and solid drafting in Chicago, the Fields-led Bears appeared poised to make some serious noise.

Not exactly.

The Bears posted the worst record in the NFL in 2022, yet somehow they look even worse in 2023, having dropped each of their first two games by double digits. Fields looks lost -- and he's getting little help from a purportedly upgraded offensive line. Matt Eberflus' defense has been shredded by Jordan Love and Baker Mayfield. With Chicago traveling to Kansas City this week, the game sure looks like an ideal get-right assignment for Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Co.

The Bears are in real trouble -- it's undeniably true. If Luke Getsy and the offensive staff can't figure out how to get better play from Fields, Chicago might have to get back on the wheel of quarterbacks. What a depressing thought for a franchise in perpetual purgatory at the game's most important position.

5) Bengals in big trouble

Even with Cincinnati playing in the best division in football, this one is false -- at least for now. What could make that statement true? Joe Burrow's calf tweak ultimately being a serious issue. We don't have much information on that front, with head coach Zac Taylor lacking much information when asked about Burrow's potential availability for this week. But if Burrow's OK, this team is loaded, battle-tested and experienced at playing catch-up.

Yes, the Bengals are 0-2. It's almost tradition under Taylor, whose Cincy teams have started out 0-2 in four of his five seasons at the helm. After last year's 0-2 start, the Bengals won 14 of their next 16 games to hit Championship Sunday -- and fell just short of punching a ticket to the Super Bowl. Frankly, I thought Sunday's 27-24 loss to Baltimore was more of a testament to the Ravens than an indictment on the Bengals. Lamar Jackson was great in that game, and John Harbaugh's team is always so tough.

Going forward, it's not hard to imagine Cincinnati making a run in its next four games before the Week 7 bye:

With that in mind, "big trouble" feels like a big stretch, given the immense talent on this roster. But admittedly, it's all about Burrow's health.

6) Patriots COOKED

Call me rash, but I think it's true. New England is 0-2 for the first time since 2001. Tom Brady, of course, made his first start in Week 3 of that season, and the rest is history. But don't count on that kind of miracle saving the 2023 season.

Sure, the Patriots' losses came against the talented Eagles and Dolphins, but both losses came in the comfy confines of Gillette Stadium. Now New England hits the road in three of its next four games.

Yes, the defense has looked good, but Mac Jones has thrown the most passes in the NFL. That is not a recipe for success. The third-year quarterback has hardly dazzled -- and in fairness to Mac, he doesn't have the requisite cats around him to constantly air it out. Now Bill O'Brien's offense faces three straight imposing defenses, with games against the rival Jets, Cowboys and Saints on tap. Is a 1-4 record likely? Wishful thinking?

It's still weird to say with Bill Belichick's team, but I just don't see many wins on the remaining schedule. The Patriots are the third-best team in the AFC East -- at best -- and you don't want to know where I place them in the loaded conference pecking order.

7) Jets should stick with Zach Wilson

No way. Completely false. Do people forget that Zach Wilson was benched in favor of journeyman Mike White last season? Remember how much the Jets rallied around White? That was telling. We've seen what Wilson is -- and saw it again in Sunday's three-pick performance. If Zach Wilson's the answer, I want to know the question.

In the wake of Aaron Rodgers' injury, this is a Super Bowl-caliber roster with one gigantic hole. Wilson's not ready to fill it. Who could be?