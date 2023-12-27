49ers still NFC's team to beat? Chiefs broken? Bills poised to leapfrog Dolphins? Hot takes on hot topics!

1) Brock Purdy's MVP candidacy is over

As a voter in the Associated Press' NFL awards, I've been thinking a lot about this wide-open race lately. And Purdy's four-pick puke fest in a marquee matchup against the Ravens on Christmas night effectively ended his chances of taking home the hardware. That kind of dud -- coming this late in the season, in a prime-time island viewing window -- is just impossible to overcome.

Now, remember: The AP changed its MVP voting process last year, asking us to rank our top five selections. And barring another Purdy pickapocalypse in the final two weeks of the regular season, the 49ers quarterback will probably receive a slot on the back end of my ballot, likely behind Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott and his San Francisco teammate, Christian McCaffrey, in some order. Tyreek Hill, Josh Allen and potentially C.J. Stroud are a few other names I could see in my final top five. But yeah, Purdy's chances of fronting the list died on Monday night.

This was a nightmare showing, at home, in a HUGE spot. Frankly, it made Purdy's biggest supporters -- like me -- look terrible. That wasn't his only bad outing of the season, either, as he posted a 3:5 TD-to-INT ratio and 77.9 passer rating during San Francisco's three-game losing streak in October. And while Purdy struggled mightily against Baltimore, McCaffrey piled up 131 more scrimmage yards and another touchdown, underscoring the notion that CMC is indeed the best and most valuable Niner.

Meanwhile, Lamar played like an MVP on the road against the Super Bowl favorites. If he continues to roll this Sunday against Miami and in Week 18 vs. Pittsburgh, he'll likely top my ballot.

2) 49ers are still the NFC team to beat

OK, now that I straightened things out on the MVP front, I need to reiterate my continued believe in these 11-4 49ers. No, I do not think Purdy just turned into a pumpkin. And no, I do not believe Baltimore revealed any fatal flaws with San Francisco. I still strongly feel that the Niners -- my Super Bowl pick throughout this past offseason -- are the class of the NFC. This team combines incredible talent with savvy coaching, possessing the ability to win any style of fight.

I still like Dallas (10-5) a lot, but the Cowboys' road issues are impossible to ignore and their defense isn't as dominant as expected. Detroit (11-4) is such a fun team on the rise, but I am not ready to believe these upstart Lions can beat the established Niners in the playoffs. I love the resurgent Rams (8-7), but they aren't true title contenders in my eyes.

And then there's Philadelphia ...

3) Eagles will not return to Super Bowl

Sure, the Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak, but they didn't exactly light the world on fire in a 33-25 win over the Giants. It was another unimpressive victory from Philadelphia, just like when the Eagles beat the Patriots, Vikings and Commanders (twice) earlier in the year. The defending NFC champions just haven't looked the part for most of this season, despite a nice 11-4 mark.

The defense is shockingly unreliable, especially in the back end. (If Matt Patricia is the answer, I'd love to know the question.) Jalen Hurts has been a tad off this year -- in fact, his 18 turnovers already nearly equal the number of giveaways he recorded in 2021 and '22 combined (19) -- while the Eagles' run game is inconsistent. The vibes just aren't flowing in Philly.

At the moment, I think the Eagles would lose to the 49ers, Cowboys, Lions, Rams in the postseason.

4) Chiefs are not a Super Bowl team

Speaking of bad vibes, Kansas City's suddenly churning 'em out at a prolific rate. Maybe the most telling symbol of my lack of confidence in this 9-6 team right now: I never -- not for one moment on Monday -- thought the Chiefs would erase a second-half deficit and beat the Raiders. It was Patrick Mahomes (the reigning MVP) and the Chiefs (the reigning Super Bowl champions) playing a division rival at Arrowhead Stadium (one of the league's most hostile venues for away teams), and yet ... Once Las Vegas went into the half with a two-score lead, the game felt over. And it was. How far the mighty have fallen.

Andy Reid's offense remains stuck in the mud, with the Chiefs ranking outside of the top 10 in scoring. Mahomes can't consistently find his receivers, and when he does, they drop the ball at an alarming rate. It's wild to see, and the frustration is clearly growing on the Kansas City sideline.