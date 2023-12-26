2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 17: QB Baker Mayfield, TE Isaiah Likely among top targets

ROSTERED: 24%﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿





Say what you want about Carr (I know most of it won’t be great), but the veteran has posted 20-plus fantasy points in two straight outings with three touchdown passes against both the Giants and the Rams. Still, it would take a whole lot of chutzpah and a great matchup to start Carr in the finals ... a matchup like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. No team has allowed more pass yards this season than the Bucs. That’s right. They’ve allowed more than 280 yards through the air on average, setting Carr up for a great shot at his seventh 300-yard game of the season. If you’re streaming at QB, I don’t think you’ll find a better option than Mr. Carr.