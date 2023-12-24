2023 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
EARLY WINDOW
LATE WINDOW
SUNDAY NIGHT
Eric Edholm's takeaways:
- Taylor Heinecke gave Falcons enough of what they needed. The Falcons felt they had no choice but to go back to Heinecke after Desmond Ridder’s struggles, and Heinecke delivered a strong performance to keep the Falcons in the running in the NFC South. He was more accurate and confident Sunday compared to his two starts earlier this season, and it set the tone for one of Atlanta’s most complete games of the season. There were a few shaky moments early that won’t show up in the box score, including two dropped potential interceptions. But Heinecke settled down nicely, completing 16 of 22 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown in the first half. On the opening drive of the second half, Heinecke even threw a block for Bijan Robinson (even if Heinecke all but tackled Robinson) on a TD drive, no doubt earning some tough-guy cred from his teammates. The Falcons did leave some points on the board, misplaying the end of the first half and settling for too many field goals, but four second-half scoring drives and excellent play from the Falcons defense helped seal the game. Heinecke gave Atlanta what it badly needed: efficiency and stability.
- Colts’ mistakes too costly in tough setback. The Colts were up against it in their quest to remain in the playoff race, with wideout Michael Pittman Jr. out with injury and safety Julian Blackmon suffering a shoulder injury in the first half. They took a 7-0 lead with an impressive opening drive and a TD from the recently returned Jonathan Taylor. But that was about the peak of the game for Indianapolis, as there were regrettable plays on both sides of the ball that allowed the Falcons to take control and never really relinquish it. Gardner Minshew misfired on 17 of his 37 passes and was sacked six times, as right tackle Blake Freeland struggled with Calais Campbell early and guard Quenton Nelson and LT Bernhard Raimann also struggled in pass protection. Down 23-10 with eight minutes left, Minshew heaved a prayer of a pass that was picked, all but ending any comeback hopes. The Colts’ defense also had its share of struggles. E.J. Speed and Zaire Franklin both had possible INTs go through their hands, and they allowed a crucial third-and-14 conversion on a 15-yard screen in the second half. Even the special teams gave up points, as an offsides on a field goal miss gave the Falcons a second crack, gifting them three points. It’s not hard to see how it fell apart.
- Falcons lean on RBs, defense, kicking to deliver massive win. With Heinecke back at quarterback, the Falcons opted for a ball-control approach, spreading it around with the short passing game and leading on their stout rushing attack. It wasn’t new or inventive, but it was effective. Robinson, Tyler Allgeier and Cordarelle Patterson had 38 combined touches, racking up 243 of Atlanta’s 406 yards. This allowed them to shorten the game in the second half, minimizing the number of possessions the Colts had to come back. Robinson couldn’t avoid stepping out of bounds on what should have been a TD catch in the first half, leading to a field goal, but he had a strong bounceback game after last week, racking up 122 scrimmage yards. The Falcons’ defense has quietly been a strong group all season, and they held firm for four quarters, allowing only 262 yards -- the seventh time the defense has given up fewer than 300 in a game -- and sacking Minshew six times, getting a lot of pressure without blitzing a ton. Younghou Koo delivered five field goals, helping Atlanta get back in the race for now.
NFL Research: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts caught his third receiving TD of the 2023 season, which is a career high. He had only three combined in his first two seasons.
Next Gen stat of the game: The Falcons defense allowed the Colts to gain more yards than expected on 4 of 21 designed runs (19.0%), limiting them to 61 yards and a TD on 21 carries. Bud Dupree generated 4 run stops, tied for his highest run stop rate in a game (28.6%) in the NGS era (since 2016).
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Packers survive late-game collapse for pivotal road win to keep postseason hopes afloat. It was the Aaron Jones show early, as the running back generated 90 scrimmage yards in the first quarter. Behind Jones' play, the Packers rushed out to a 23-10 halftime lead. Jordan Love managed the game well, finding open targets and getting Green Bay into the right play. But two fourth-quarter three-and-outs, coupled with a crumbling defense, allowed the Panthers back into the contest. After Carolina tied the game, Love answered with a massive 36-yard shot to Romeo Doubs on third-and-4, which set up the game-winning field goal. With Jones the motor and Love avoiding mistakes, the offense played well on balance despite missing several weapons to keep the Pack in the playoff hunt.
- Bryce Young continues to improve down the stretch. Much like his season, the early play from the rookie was rough. Young missed a bucket-full of balls high in the opening frame, stalling drives. But as the game wore on, the signal-caller settled in, avoided catastrophic mistakes, and diced up the Packers' defense. Gone were the poor misses, replaced by strikes on the move and in-rhythm darts. Young peppered the middle of the field in key spots and found D.J. Chark for a gorgeous TD to cut the lead. After the D got the ball back, Young again led a game-tying drive. He finished with a career-high 312 yards, two TDs, a career-best 8.9 yards per attempt, and a 113.0 passer rating, the best number of his first season. The game ended in a loss, but Young's play over the last two weeks will bring more optimism for a 2-win club heading into the offseason.
- Green Bay's defense continues to be a struggle. It's good that Matt LaFleur's offense put up its first 30-plus point day since Week 1 because Joe Barry's defense still has no answers. Miscommunications plague the group. No one seems to give up third-and-longs easier. Penalties persist. Green Bay allowed a Panthers offense that hadn't scored 20-plus points since Week 5 and no touchdowns the past two tilts to march up and down the field. Barry's defense gave up 394 yards, 26 first downs, and 6.4 yards per play on the day. With games against Minnesota and Chicago left, Barry's defense could keep Green Bay from making a postseason run unless they figure things out in short order.
NFL Research: Jordan Love finished 17-28, 219 pass yards, two pass TD, & 109.1 passer rating. Love has a 100-plus passer rating in five of the last six games. Love earned the 10th season in Packers history of a QB throwing two-plus pass TD and zero INT in seven-plus games (Others: Aaron Rodgers 7 times & Brett Favre 2 times).
Next Gen stat of the day: Jordan Love at CAR against zone 15-22, 206 pass yards, 1 pass touchdown, and 113.1 passer rating.
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Geno Smith leads Seahawks to game-winning drive. Back-to-back weeks brought back-to-back game-winning drives for Seattle. Smith matched Drew Lock’s Monday night heroics, guiding a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown march, threading the go-ahead dart to tight end Colby Parkinson with less than a minute remaining. Returning after missing two games, Smith got off to a rusty start, missing several passes while throwing for 69 yards in the first half. The quarterback bounced back in the final two quarters, rifling darts to DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and others to finish with 227 yards and two TDs. Seattle scored on its three second-half drives to overcome a 7-point second-half deficit. It wasn’t always pretty, but Smith made big-time plays when the Seahawks needed him the most.
- Titans battle but come up shy. With nothing to play for but pride, Mike Vrabel’s squad was feisty against a playoff-hopeful opponent. If the end is near for Derrick Henry in Tennessee, the bruising running back attempts to go out with a flourish. Coming off a dismal performance last week, Henry earned 99 scrimmage yards, including 88 on the ground with a rushing score. The RB also threw a 12-yard TD pass to open the scoring early. Starting for an injured Will Levis, Ryan Tannehill looked like a QB who hadn’t played since mid-October. The veteran missed a host of throws, never generated anything downfield, and took six sacks behind a porous offensive line. With a chance to lead a last-minute scoring drive, Tannehill took two brutal sacks to sink any chances. Veteran QBs can’t make those types of plays and expect to win.
- Seahawks move into playoff position. Back-to-back wins pushed Pete Carroll’s crew to 8-7. Coupled with losses by Minnesota and New Orleans in Week 16, Seattle sits a game up for the No. 7 seed in the NFC. Sunday’s victory was massive for Seattle’s playoff hopes, with games at home against Pittsburgh and on the road in Arizona to close the campaign.
NFL Research: Geno Smith now has four game-winning drives in 2023 (T-most in the NFL, entering late games). Smith has seven game-winning drives since 2022 (he had 7 GW drives in his career prior to 2022).
Next Gen stat of the day: Derrick Henry generated a 63.2% rushing success rate, his highest in a game over the last three seasons (19 carries, 88 yards, TD, +2 RYOE). Henry gained more rushing yards than expected for just the fifth time this season (10 games with negative RYOE).