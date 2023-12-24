2023 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Sunday's games

FULL BOX SCORE





Taylor Heinecke gave Falcons enough of what they needed. The Falcons felt they had no choice but to go back to Heinecke after Desmond Ridder’s struggles, and Heinecke delivered a strong performance to keep the Falcons in the running in the NFC South. He was more accurate and confident Sunday compared to his two starts earlier this season, and it set the tone for one of Atlanta’s most complete games of the season. There were a few shaky moments early that won’t show up in the box score, including two dropped potential interceptions. But Heinecke settled down nicely, completing 16 of 22 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown in the first half. On the opening drive of the second half, Heinecke even threw a block for Bijan Robinson (even if Heinecke all but tackled Robinson) on a TD drive, no doubt earning some tough-guy cred from his teammates. The Falcons did leave some points on the board, misplaying the end of the first half and settling for too many field goals, but four second-half scoring drives and excellent play from the Falcons defense helped seal the game. Heinecke gave Atlanta what it badly needed: efficiency and stability. Colts’ mistakes too costly in tough setback. The Colts were up against it in their quest to remain in the playoff race, with wideout Michael Pittman Jr. out with injury and safety Julian Blackmon suffering a shoulder injury in the first half. They took a 7-0 lead with an impressive opening drive and a TD from the recently returned Jonathan Taylor. But that was about the peak of the game for Indianapolis, as there were regrettable plays on both sides of the ball that allowed the Falcons to take control and never really relinquish it. Gardner Minshew misfired on 17 of his 37 passes and was sacked six times, as right tackle Blake Freeland struggled with Calais Campbell early and guard Quenton Nelson and LT Bernhard Raimann also struggled in pass protection. Down 23-10 with eight minutes left, Minshew heaved a prayer of a pass that was picked, all but ending any comeback hopes. The Colts’ defense also had its share of struggles. E.J. Speed and Zaire Franklin both had possible INTs go through their hands, and they allowed a crucial third-and-14 conversion on a 15-yard screen in the second half. Even the special teams gave up points, as an offsides on a field goal miss gave the Falcons a second crack, gifting them three points. It’s not hard to see how it fell apart. Falcons lean on RBs, defense, kicking to deliver massive win. With Heinecke back at quarterback, the Falcons opted for a ball-control approach, spreading it around with the short passing game and leading on their stout rushing attack. It wasn’t new or inventive, but it was effective. Robinson, Tyler Allgeier and Cordarelle Patterson had 38 combined touches, racking up 243 of Atlanta’s 406 yards. This allowed them to shorten the game in the second half, minimizing the number of possessions the Colts had to come back. Robinson couldn’t avoid stepping out of bounds on what should have been a TD catch in the first half, leading to a field goal, but he had a strong bounceback game after last week, racking up 122 scrimmage yards. The Falcons’ defense has quietly been a strong group all season, and they held firm for four quarters, allowing only 262 yards -- the seventh time the defense has given up fewer than 300 in a game -- and sacking Minshew six times, getting a lot of pressure without blitzing a ton. Younghou Koo delivered five field goals, helping Atlanta get back in the race for now.





NFL Research: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts caught his third receiving TD of the 2023 season, which is a career high. He had only three combined in his first two seasons.





Next Gen stat of the game: The Falcons defense allowed the Colts to gain more yards than expected on 4 of 21 designed runs (19.0%), limiting them to 61 yards and a TD on 21 carries. Bud Dupree generated 4 run stops, tied for his highest run stop rate in a game (28.6%) in the NGS era (since 2016).





