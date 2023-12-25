Around the NFL

Dolphins clinch playoff return following win over Cowboys

Published: Dec 24, 2023 at 07:28 PM Updated: Dec 24, 2023 at 08:45 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Following a five-season playoff drought, the Miami Dolphins have now made the postseason in back-to-back campaigns under head coach Mike McDaniel.

The Dolphins clinched a playoff berth Sunday with their 22-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

"I'm proud for this team because regardless of what people say. you have to get to a mode where you are solely worried about doing your job and being responsible for that with your teammates," McDaniel said after the game. "I thought this was a big win for this team."

In doing so, McDaniel, in his first two seasons helming the Fins, has become the franchise's first head coach since Dave Wannstedt in 2000-2001 to lead the club to repeat postseason appearances.

Next up will be securing Miami's first AFC East title since 2008. The Dolphins missed on that goal in Week 16 after the Buffalo Bills defeated the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night.

"It's awesome," Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa said about clinching a playoff spot. "That's what we work hard for throughout the entirety of OTAs and training camp. That's why you try to win as many games as you can early on in the season. I don't think that changes our mindset as a team." 

Nonetheless, there's reason to celebrate on Christmas Eve as McDaniel's squad sits at 11-4 with a playoff spot secured and a division title within reach.

