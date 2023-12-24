2023 NFL season, Week 16: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 16 Sunday:.
- Arizona Cardinalslinebacker Zaven Collins (foot) is questionable to return versus the Bears.
- Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews (knee) and linebacker Lorenzo Carter (neck) did not return versus the Colts.
- Carolina Panthers defensive end Amare Barno (knee) was ruled out versus the Packers.
- Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) did not return versus the Texans.
- Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (hand) did not return versus the Vikings.
- Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (chest) did not return versus the Panthers.
- Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard (ankle) and safety Jimmie Ward (quad) were ruled out versus the Browns.
- Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon (shoulder) was ruled out versus the Falcons.
- Kansas City Chiefs placed running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) on injured reserve. The Chiefs signed running back La'Mical Perine to the active roster.
- Miami Dolphins wide receiver Chosen Anderson is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return versus the Cowboys.
- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (ankle) and tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee) were ruled out versus the Lions.
- New York Jets tight end Jeremy Ruckert was ruled out with a concussion versus the Commanders
- Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks (ankle) did not return versus the Titans.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III is being evaluated for a concussion.
- Tennessee Titans linebacker Caleb Murphy (shoulder) did not return versus the Seahawks.
- Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell was benched with the Commanders trailing in the third quarter. Veteran Jacoby Brissett is in at QB for Washington. Offensive lineman Andrew Wylie (elbow) and safety Percy Butler (wrist) did not return versus the Jets. Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste was ruled out after being evaluated for a concussion.