2023 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Saturday doubleheader 

Steelers put up season-high 34 points to stay alive. With their backs against the wall amid a competitive AFC playoff race George Pickens was the star of the show, making the most of his four catches with a career-high 195 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The second-year wideout set the tone on the Steelers' opening drive, shaking rookie cornerback DJ Turner on a simple post route before scooting a third of the field for an 86-yard score. Pickens would utilize his speed again in the third quarter, burning veteran CB Chidobe Awuzie on a go route that went 66 yards toward pay dirt. The splash plays were essential for a Steelers team that has struggled to put up points. They happened to do it with Mason Rudolph at the helm; Pittsburgh's third starting quarterback of 2023. Rudolph completed 17 of 27 passes for 290 yards, two TDs, zero interceptions and a 124.0 passer rating. The mistake-free performance was a sight for sore eyes of a Pittsburgh crowd that was chanting his name by game's end. While it isn't expected to conjure a QB controversy in the final two weeks of the season, Rudolph guided the Steelers through the fogginess for a week. Befittingly enough, it will lead to a Merry Christmas in Pittsburgh. Bengals' playoff aspirations circling the drain. The intriguing storyline of backup QB Jake Browning potentially salvaging Cincinnati's season may have ended with Saturday's loss. Browning had a rough first half, leading five drives that went punt, interception, punt, INT and a turnover on downs. His two first-half interceptions led to a pair of Pittsburgh TDs, and the turnover on downs came after an incompletion in the end zone on a fourth-and-1 play from the 5-yard line. It was rough sledding for a Cincinnati team that saw a 24-0 deficit entering halftime and a normally stout defense seemingly gassed after two quarters. Tee Higgins made a play on an 80-yard TD grab to get the game within two scores on Cincy's opening drive of the third quarter, but Pickens would soon negate that score three plays later. Browning, who finished 28-of-42 passing for 335 yards, one TD and three INTs, missed several throws to wide-open receivers and saw his biggest mistakes in the red zone (Bengals 0 for 3 in RZ possessions). While Ja'Marr Chase's absence was certainly felt, Browning had his worst performance since facing the Steelers four weeks ago, and it may result in Cincinnati being on the outside looking in. Veteran defenders step up for Pittsburgh. Forcing turnovers on two of the Bengals' first three possessions, the Steelers D was paramount in the dominant win, and they have a handful of experienced veterans to thank. Patrick Peterson started the turnover party by identifying Browning's wounded duck as it sailed into the end zone, and Eric Rowe, who was elevated from the practice squad for this game, made a great play on the sideline for a pick that prompted the rout. Myles Jack, another practice-squad call-up for Pittsburgh, was all over the field in his first start of 2023, collecting one sack, two QB hits and six total tackles (one TFL). Of course, the presence of pass rushers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith was paramount. Watt's constant pressure (1.0 sacks, four QB hits) had Browning hesitant in the pocket all night, and Highsmith (1.0 sacks) was to blame for his third INT of the night in the fourth quarter. Mike Tomlin's defense certainly made things easier for an offense starting a third-string QB, but the complimentary performance as a whole was ideal for a team that needs to get hot down the stretch after ending a three-game skid.





NFL Research: The Steelers have scored 30-plus points in one game in each of the last two seasons, with both games coming at home vs Cincinnati.





Next Gen stat of the game: On the Steelers' second play from scrimmage, Pickens reached a top speed of 21.54 mph (fastest by a PIT ball carrier since 2017), and gained 77 yards after catch (+71 YACOE, most on any play in over two seasons).





