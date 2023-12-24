Bills' Josh Allen on game-winning drive to squeak by Chargers: Just trusted our guys to 'go make big plays'

"They went zero there," Allen said. "My hot route, James Cook, was covered -- Derwin James was right in the window -- just trying to extend. Khalil, he's a guy that just does his job -- he's never not where he's supposed to be. He finds himself in good positions because he's so smart and does everything right. I'm fortunate to find him there."

Allen's final drive of the night made up for a mediocre performance from the Bills' offense that saw three giveaways. The Bills' star quarterback was to blame for one in the third quarter, an underthrown pick intended for Diggs, which aided the Chargers' comeback attempt. Allen did account for all three of Buffalo's TD scores, however, connecting with Gabe Davis on a 57-yard bomb to get the Bills on the board and finding the end zone with his legs on their first two red-zone possessions.

Completing 15 of 21 passes for 237 yards with one TD and the INT, Allen willed a victory for Buffalo as it flirted with catastrophe, and the 24-22 win greatly improved the Bills' chances at a postseason bid. According to Next Gen Stats playoff probability model, Buffalo has a 75% chance of making the postseason and a 32% chance at winning the the AFC East.

The Bills (9-6) are now riding a three-game winning streak into a Week 17 home date with the New England Patriots and have the opportunity to control their own playoff destiny by making it four straight.

For Allen and the Bills, playing as if they've already been in the playoffs has been essential for their past month of success.