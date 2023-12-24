Bills' Josh Allen on game-winning drive to squeak by Chargers: Just trusted our guys to 'go make big plays'

It wasn't pretty, but the Bills will take it.
A turnover-filled performance against the Chargers made for a nerve-racking night for Bills fans, but Josh Allen stepped up when it mattered most, leading the Bills on a 13-play, 64-yard drive late in the fourth quarter to set up Tyler Bass' game-winning field goal.
"Just trusted our guys (to) go make big plays," Allen said of the game-winning drive, via NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti. "Stefon Diggs on third down making some big conversions, Tyler Bass kicking a field goal in the end and then Ed Oliver with the sack to end it, essentially. So, just trusting our guys to make plays, and we did tonight."
Allen was locked in on the final drive, completing four of five pass attempts and coming up clutch on two throws on third down with the game on the line. The first was an 11-yard laser to Diggs to get the Bills within FG range, and the second was a heady toss to Khalil Shakir as he was faced with an all-out blitz. The completion to Shakir, which was initially ruled a touchdown but called back after a booth review, made it a chip shot for Bass and allowed the Bills to run the clock.
"They went zero there," Allen said. "My hot route, James Cook, was covered -- Derwin James was right in the window -- just trying to extend. Khalil, he's a guy that just does his job -- he's never not where he's supposed to be. He finds himself in good positions because he's so smart and does everything right. I'm fortunate to find him there."
Allen's final drive of the night made up for a mediocre performance from the Bills' offense that saw three giveaways. The Bills' star quarterback was to blame for one in the third quarter, an underthrown pick intended for Diggs, which aided the Chargers' comeback attempt. Allen did account for all three of Buffalo's TD scores, however, connecting with Gabe Davis on a 57-yard bomb to get the Bills on the board and finding the end zone with his legs on their first two red-zone possessions.
Completing 15 of 21 passes for 237 yards with one TD and the INT, Allen willed a victory for Buffalo as it flirted with catastrophe, and the 24-22 win greatly improved the Bills' chances at a postseason bid. According to Next Gen Stats playoff probability model, Buffalo has a 75% chance of making the postseason and a 32% chance at winning the the AFC East.
The Bills (9-6) are now riding a three-game winning streak into a Week 17 home date with the New England Patriots and have the opportunity to control their own playoff destiny by making it four straight.
For Allen and the Bills, playing as if they've already been in the playoffs has been essential for their past month of success.
"Backs against the wall," he said. "We've been in a situation like this before a couple years ago. A lot of guys on this team that were here during that time. Just leaning into that knowledge and experience. So, just trusting the guys."